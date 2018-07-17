– The Sun News
Nigeria Football Federation

Giwa urges EFCC to probe NFF accounts 

— 17th July 2018

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ambassador Chris Giwa says football is too big to accommodate everyone in the industry and no single individual can manage it alone.

Ambassador Giwa called on stakeholders to close ranks as one family and build the game to enviable height.

The Nigeria Football Federation President stated this when the Nigeria Football Supports Forum, NFSF paid him a solidarity visit on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted: “we have the talents to be in the final of the world Cup but unity is lacking and we have not looked at the the game first.”

“We are not supposed to be happy with the crisis in our football because it has affected us and the growth and development of the game over the years, ” the President posited.

READ ALSO Minister seeks policy to curb population growth

Ambassador Giwa commended the NFSF for their courage in identifying with the board, stressing that” it takes people who believe in what we are doing to come and identify with us,” adding : “your speech shows you are a people, with direction, who know what they want.”

While imploring the Forum to pray for Nigeria football, he assured them that” you will not be disappointed, we are here because God has allowed us to be here, and He will give us the grace to succeed.”

Earlier, the leader of the Forum, Comrade Olusola Abiodun said the group was a coalition of concerned Nigerians from across the country, who will not” fold our hands and watch a group of people under any guise to continue to destroy that which tends to bring us together, NEVER.”

Abiodun noted: “we witnessed the election that brought you to office in August 2014 and how it was upturned by some self-seeking individuals who went to conduct another election in Warri despite a valid court injunction restraining them from doing so”

“We are also aware that some people are now begging FIFA to ban Nigeria because they lost at the Supreme Court. They are shouting of interference but they did not tell FIFA that when they won at the Appeals Court, they celebrated their victory…The laws of Nigeria must be respect and obeyed by everyone, “Abiodun stated.

Abiodun also posited that” in line with the anti corruption stance of the Federal Government, we urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to thoroughly do their job by investigating the accounts of the NFF, ” while relevant government agencies and other stakeholders should cooperate with them to clean up the system.

