Giwa takes over NFF

The lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took a dramatic twist yesterday as one of the factions; Ambassador Chris Giwa finally resumed office at the Glass House.

Ambassador Giwa, apparently relying on the Supreme Court judgment of April 27, 2018, which allegedly set aside the purported election of the Amaju Pinnick board into the Executive Committee of the NFF of September 30, 2014, stormed the football secretariat at exactly 10.00 am with two trucks load of policemen and was warmly received by members of staff including a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a member of the Pinnick-led board.

While addressing the staff of the federation, Ambassador Giwa assured them he would not witch hunt anybody, but rather he’s concerned with the development of Nigerian football.

“For four years, I fought this battle, I went the extra mile to get justice. This is to tell you I’m particular about the development of football in Nigeria. You have nothing to fear because I’m not hear to witch hunt anybody but to make sure Nigerian football move forward,” Giwa told the staff who later pledged their loyalty to make him succeed.