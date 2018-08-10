Giwa-led NFF distances self from Pinnick-led elective congress time-table

NAN

Chris Giwa, President of a faction of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Congress, on Friday said his board would have nothing to do with the adjusted 2018 NFF Elective Congress time-table.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Electoral Committee set up by the Amaju Pinnick-led faction of the NFF had on Thursday rolled out a new time-table.

It would have led to elections into the NFF Executive Committee 2018-2022, scheduled for Sept. 20.

Giwa, while reacting in a statement in Abuja, said the time-table should be disregarded, as “it has no place in law and was not sanctioned by our legally-recognised board’’.

He warned those still parading themselves as members of electoral committee to desist from doing so as they were in breach of the laws of the land.

“We want to give the last warning, and strongly too, to the electoral committee members to stop forthwith their illegal actions and face the reality that the legally-recognised board did not sanction this electoral time-table,” he said.

Giwa also warned the committee to stop issuing statements on any purported election or be ready to face the long arm of the law soon.

“Our being quiet should not be misconstrued as ignorance of the law, as the enrollment order of the Federal High Court, Jos dated June 5 states inter alia:

“That an order is granted to First and Second Applicants setting aside all acts, resolutions and or decisions made or taken by the Executive Committee of the NFF purportedly elected on Sept. 30, 2014.

“Including the purported “ban’’ of the Executive Committee elected on Aug. 26, 2014 from all football activities, as illegal, ultra vires, unconstitutional and null and void.’’

NAN reports that the Electoral Committee had announced an adjustment of the election time-table from Sept. 30 to Sept. 20.

It noted that the amendments to the 2018 NFF Elections Time-table had been adopted by the Electoral Committee, consequent upon the resolutions of the NFF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly.

NAN also reports that the Extra-Ordinary General Assembly was held in Benin City on Aug. 2.

The NFF Congress had at the assembly suspended the statutory provisions of the 2010 NFF Statutes, NFF Electoral Code 2009 and Guidelines for Elections into the NFF 2018.