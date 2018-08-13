– The Sun News
Mohammed Sanusi

Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The Chris Giwa-led faction of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday in Abuja said it had terminated the appointment of Mohammed Sanusi as NFF General Secretary with immediate effect.

Victor Iroele, Special Assistant on Media to NFF President Giwa, disclosed in a statement that  Sanusi’s letter of appointment termination had been copied the Youths and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung.

He said Mohammed Sanusi’s sacking was in view of the enrolment Order 5, page 3 of the Order of the Federal High Court in Jos.

READ ALSO Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win

“The NFF Executive Committee has therefore decided to act in line with the ruling of the court of competent jurisdiction as it affects the position of the General Secretary of NFF,” Iroele said.

He said Sanusi’s appointment as General Secretary falls within one of those “acts, resolutions and/or decisions taken by the Executive Committee elected on Sept. 30 of 2014’’

“This underscores the need to dispense with his services.’’

The media aide said Sanusi had been directed to hand over all the federation’s property and documents in his possession to the Head of Administration at the NFF Secretariat immediately.

