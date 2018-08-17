– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria
17th August 2018 - Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria
17th August 2018 - 2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku
17th August 2018 - Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  
17th August 2018 - CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays
17th August 2018 - Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president
17th August 2018 - Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta
17th August 2018 - 2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters
17th August 2018 - Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps
Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria
Chris Giwa

Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria

— 17th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) factional president, Amb Chris Giwa, has said that FIFA cannot ban Nigeria over the lingering administrative crisis rocking the federation.

Speaking through his counsel, Barr Ardzard Habilla, during a media parley in Abuja yesterday, Chris Giwa said that he is challenging the world soccer governing body, FIFA, to carry out its threat.

He maintained that it was unnecessary for FIFA to be talking about banning Nigeria when the problem needed to be sorted out internally.

He argued that the threat by FIFA was a calculated attempt to subvert and subjugate the constitution of the country and an act of neocolonialism.

Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment

“FIFA is not supposed to interfere in domestic affairs; article 69 (2) of the NFF statutes said: “domestic affairs should be determined in Nigeria and FIFA jurisdiction only comes in when it involves international disputes.

“So, FIFA cannot ban Nigeria; I challenge FIFA, if they feel they are impartial in this matter, let them come to Nigeria or invite both parties to Zurich, Switzerland; that is the rule of natural justice.

“We want to know if FIFA can approbate and reprobate all at the same time.

“Recall that FIFA in responding to a petition by one Barrister Leo Igbokwe, admitted that it has no powers to interfere in the internal matters of NFF, so, what has changed now? It has now assumed powers to interfere in the domestic matters of NFF,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Do we take it that FIFA laws are superior to the judgment of the highest court in our land—the Supreme Court, and has FIFA elevated itself before the constitution of Nigeria?

“When we went to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), it said that the issue before it is not the validity of the election, and that it is the domestic law of Nigeria that should determine the validity of an election or elections.

“FIFA is bound by the decision of CAS and that is why the Giwa-led board went to court to determine the validity of those elections.

“So, if CAS gave this judgment that domestic laws of a country should determine the validity of its elections, why should FIFA threaten to ban Nigeria, when this is the decision of CAS and FIFA is bound by the decision of CAS?

“If FIFA is aggrieved with the decision of CAS, it has the right to go the Swiss Court to seek judicial review, so, FIFA cannot continue to play double standard.

“As we speak, FIFA has never for one day heard from Giwa on this matter rather it prefers to go by the tactics of the Pinnick-led board,” he said.

He further urged FIFA to purge itself of bias and respect the country’s judicial system or face another round of challenge at CAS, wondering why FIFA had refused to recognise the Chris Giwa -led board, which was duly elected on Aug. 26, 2014.

“No one in Nigeria has challenged the validity of that election before NFF Electoral Appeals panel which legally constituted by the former NFF executive committee led by Aminu Maigari,” he added.

Latest

INSECURITY

Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

— 17th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has paid glowing tributes to personnel of the Nigerian armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the Nigerian nation. Mrs. Buhari said Nigerians can never pay for the risk military officers were putting lives for the survival of the country. Mrs. Buhari, who went emotional, …

  • ATIKU

    2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku

    — 17th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State chapter, on Thursday,  announced that it would continue to pray for a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure that his presidential aspiration is realised. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani represented by his deputy,…

  • AFRICAN

    Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  

    — 17th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Baniro, has called on African leaders to invest in research to end hunger, unemployment and underdevelopment in the continent rather than depending on foreign aids. He made the call, on Thursday, at the University of Benin during the inauguration of…

  • CBN

    CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%

    — 17th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks are to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single interest rate of nine per cent. This was the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting Thursday in Lagos as  announced by the…

  • HOLIDAY

    Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

    — 17th August 2018

    The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir. The Hon. Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government enjoined Nigerians to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice…

