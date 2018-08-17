– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume
17th August 2018 - Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement
17th August 2018 - Shippers’ Council gets OBC compliance certificate for Enugu TTP
17th August 2018 - Falconets crash out of Women World Cup 
17th August 2018 - Dalung denies Osinbajo’s Amaju endorsement
17th August 2018 - 2018 FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress to arrive Lagos Monday
17th August 2018 - America to host La Liga games 
17th August 2018 - Germany bids to host Euro 2024 tournament
17th August 2018 - Rivers Utd declares Ojobo AWOL, suspends 3 others
17th August 2018 - Osimhen fails Brugge’s trials
Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume

— 17th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) youths activist, Raymond Nago, has called on Sen. George Akume to render account of his stewardship in the Senate to his constituents instead of being judgmental about other elected leaders. The activist said the call become necessary following current events in the state in which Sen. Akume…

  • HOMECOMING

    Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement

    — 17th August 2018

    Returning for the first time since they were forced to flee their abodes by insurgents, for many of the returnees, it was an emotional homecoming. Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri It was about midday and the radiance of the afternoon sky rendered a clear view of Gudumbali, a small community situated around the Lake Chad in Borno…

  • TTPs

    Shippers’ Council gets OBC compliance certificate for Enugu TTP

    — 17th August 2018

    Bello said the Council was championing the development of TTPs across the country because trucks currently litter major highways in the country Uche Usim, Abuja Hopes of establishing a Truck Transit Park (TTP) in Obelle-Afor, Enugu State, brightened yesterday as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), received the project’s Outline Business Case (OBC) compliance certificate from…

  • Falconets crash out of Women World Cup 

    — 17th August 2018

    Nigeria’s Super Falconets have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 following a 2-1 loss to Spain on Thursday.  First-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro sent the Spanish girls into the semi-finals of the tourney. On an overcast afternoon at the Stade Guy-Piriou in Concarneau, it was Spain…

  • SARAKI

    2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki

    — 17th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Abdullah Umar Madidi, has asked the Senate President Bukola Saraki, to make up his mind and contest the 2019 presidential election. He said Saraki possesses the needed capacity and acumen to re-unite Nigerians as well as make the country the envy of other nations. This is just…

