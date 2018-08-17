Giver account of your stewardship, activist urges Akume

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) youths activist, Raymond Nago, has called on Sen. George Akume to render account of his stewardship in the Senate to his constituents instead of being judgmental about other elected leaders.

The activist said the call become necessary following current events in the state in which Sen. Akume was passing judgments on other elected leaders, while forgetting that he also owed it a duty to explain to his constituents what he had been able to achieve since he was elected.

Nago posited that those from the Benue North East Senatorial District who voted Akume into the Senate deserved to know how he has dispatched his mandate in the senate in the last eleven years.

He said it was unfortunate that instead of giving an account to his constituents, the senator was busy “jumping up and down playing God.”

He noted further that he would have requested the senator to begin with the account of his tenure as governor but he would not do so because Senator Akume seemed to have forgotten the time he was governor.

“We will like to know how many bills he has sponsored, how many motions he has moved and the constituency projects he has executed in the past eleven years,”

“Senator Akume ought to be grateful to the people of Benue State for making him governor for eight years and electing him into the senate for three terms. He should particularly appreciate the people of Zone B who have shown him love more than any other person alive,” Nago stressed.

The activist referred to Sen. Akume’s comments on the floor of the senate in 2007 that he had been Governor in 1947 and when people expressed shock, he repeated that he had been governor since 1979.

Mr. Nago stated that the legislator had a primary responsibility to give an account of his performance in the senate so that his constituents could make up their minds whether or not to vote for him in 2019.