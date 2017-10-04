The Sun News
Give us water, road, Anambra community appeals to FG, state govt.

— 4th October 2017

… Holds New Yam festival Friday

The people of Isiagu Ancient Kingdom in Awka South council of Anambra State have cried out to the federal and state governments over lack of potable water and access roads into the community.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of this year’s new yam festival scheduled for Friday, the traditional ruler of the kingdom, Igwe Augustine Nwankwo (Igwe Agu), said that lack of potable water and roads had become major headaches for the community.

Said he, “We need potable water for drinking and our other domestic and industrial needs. Sinking of borehole here is too tasking and expensive. It’s only in my palace that there is a borehole in the whole community and everyone fetches from it. It’s over-stressed and inadequate.

“Because of the deep aquifer, it’s hard to reach the water bed. It’s very expensive. We, therefore, appeal to the state and national Assemblies, the state and federal governments to assist us. We have the Obizi stream as well as the Ezu River where water could be taken, purified and reticulated within the community.”

The monarch also appealed for inter-connecting access roads in and out of the community. He listed the most strategic ones as the Isiagu – Ezinator -Ring road and the Isiagu-Amansea-Orumba road.

He said being a farming community, where several industries were sourcing their raw materials, the importance of good roads would make for easy access and evacuation of the huge farm produce all year round.

On the 2017 new yam festival, Igwe Agu said mouth-watering prizes have been lined up for the top three farmers with the biggest yams.

He said tourists, other monarchs and business allies from across the world were being expected at the festival, which “has progressively become a big international event for the state and visitors because of the cultural show.”

