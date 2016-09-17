The Sun News
Give us peace or freedom
Total Polities

Give us peace or freedom

— 17th September 2016

For those who think I am a wailer because I write about the unwritten rule to systematically destroy the South East by starving it of social and developmental infrastructure by the current regime, let me make it clear that I do not scream and kick because I can stop the ongoing abuses of power, injustices and prejudices against us. I understand my helplessness.
I don’t protest so that the architects of the prejudices against us will have a change of heart as they lack capacity to change, but that those who mouth One Nigeria and those in position to build a new One Nigeria may understand the challenges they must overcome, assuming truly they desire, like I do, one nation united in peace and freedom.
Like Paul the apostle, I write so that the world would be aware of what is happening and factor it into their response to those who disagree with the prevailing vindictive and sectarian policies.
Despite what is said and unsaid about the Igbo by people who have no clue about nation building, I know in my heart that we are people who love Nigeria. We have made more sacrifices and bore the burden of peace in silence like the donkey.
In giving our best, all that we ask is peace or freedom. We desire a nation that is at peace with itself. Like fair-minded people, we desire a nation that is democratically fair to all.  But whereby a peaceful Nigeria where all citizens can co-exist in peace and harmony is not provided, then we the Igbo have the ultimate desire to live in freedom in the land given to our fathers, the land of the rising sun.
I don’t know the best way to ask President Buhari to restructure Nigeria now. I don’t know how to convince him to see himself as the president of every Nigerian. Recently he was reported to have told a BBC Hausa Service that the Igbo hate him because he killed them during the civil war, that he will not apologize to them and that if need be, he will do all he did again to keep Nigeria one.
I believe he was misquoted or the statement is one of those internet misleads. But if it is true, then we must be prepared to pay the inevitable price of freedom, for so long as there’s breath in us from our breast; so long as our hope are not lost and so long as our God is on His throne, we must cherish and live our freedom in the land of the rising sun.
But, over and above, I have chosen to work for peace and the freedom of our people. I want all those who desire peace and freedom to know they do not come free. We must understand that the road to freedom is not an easy road. It will get tough and it will get rough; there will be sabotage, frustration and death, but if we don’t give up, even if it takes 2,000 years, that day will come! And the tears will be the tears of fulfilled rejoicing!
Dr. Eke Eke, who is one of the most cerebral and logical minds I have come across, summarized my worries. Hence, I share his thought here, so that we can all be inspired and know that peace and freedom have a price. The price of freedom is what Nnamdi Kanu is paying. We may condemn him now, but posterity will not condemn him for standing for his people.
The cost of what one believes in or intends to do have been the determinant factor in whether he succeeds or fails. Only those determined to pay the price succeeds.
“For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he has sufficient to finish it?” Luke 14:28. The Igbos say that “Those who go to war, do not fear death.”  Again, says the Holy Book, “For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.” Matt. 15:25
Both peace and freedom are invaluable and at the same time costly. Often, the love one has for his people is shown in their preparedness to pay the ultimate price if need be.
Jesus recognized this and summed it as the ultimate demonstration of love. “Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:23
During the Second World War, many people willingly paid the ultimate price to secure the freedom we enjoy today. The words of John Maxwell Edmunds immortalized at the Kohima epitaph sums up the price of freedom and show of ultimate love. “When you go home, tell them of us and say, For your Tomorrow, we gave our Today.” John Maxwell Edmunds 1916.
According to Dr. Eke, the single litmus test for true and honest leadership, which has no deceit, is the preparedness to pay the ultimate price. It is called the Mandela Test. “My freedom is inseparable from the freedom of my people.” A leadership that sees its welfare and happiness as inseparable from the welfare and happiness of the people is what Jesus meant, when he talked about the good Shepherd. For several years, ANC, behaved towards Apartheid the way Igbo are behaving today towards their exclusion from Nigeria’s politics by the rest of Nigeria.
“Who will deny that thirty years of my life have been spent knocking in vain, patiently, moderately, and modestly at a closed and barred door? The past thirty years have seen the greatest number of laws restricting our rights and progress, until today we have reached a stage where we have almost no rights at all” – Chief Luthuli, President of ANC 1953 and winner of Nobel Price for Peace.
Things changed, when Mandela took over and realized that there is a place for ‘just violence’ in response to subjugation, injustice, terror and discrimination of the type apartheid imposed on his people.  He made a clear distinction between terror and use of violence in the fight against tyranny and demonstrated that while terror is evil and targets innocent people to instill fear and subjugate, violent response is used to incapacitate the oppressor and force him to see the evil of his way.
Could this analogy of great Mandela be the difference between criminality of Boko Haram, the Fulani herdsmen and the Niger Delta Avengers? Why then is the Buhari administration desperate to deal with the Niger Delta Avengers the same way he is dealing with Boko Haram terrorist organisation?
Mandela demonstrated for all time the right and justifiable way to use one of the  languages  oppressors respond to in achieving freedom.   In essence, he said, one cannot be docile in the face of tyranny.
Mandela further wrote the following words: “During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal, which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if need be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die”. Anyone, who is not prepared to lose his liberty for the good of his people and what he believes is right, honest and of good report is not worthy of living. However, this must not be through recklessness. It must be when other peaceful means have been exhausted’. This is the path we must follow!

Uche Atuma

