Give us land for Air Peace’s aviation hub, Ugwuanyi begs FG

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to allow the state take over the force’s piece of land located near Akanu Ibiam International Airport, to be used by Air

Peace Limited for establishment of aircraft maintenance facility in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi made the appeal at the Government House, Enugu when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit. He said the request was “in line with the state government’s aspiration to create an aviation hub that would support the policies of the Federal Government towards the development of the aviation sector.”

The governor said the appeal was sequel to an earlier request to the NAF by his administration and added that the state government had promised to give the force “an alternative piece of land of equal proportion or even larger size in Enugu.”

Emphasising the importance of the proposed aircraft maintenance facility, Ugwuanyi said, “in granting this request, the NAF would be making yet another outstanding contribution to the development of the nation’s aviation sector, in addition to its traditional roles.”

The Chief of Air Staff was in Enugu for the groundbreaking of the headquarters complex, Ground Training Command, Nigerian Air force Base, Enugu, which was performed by the governor.

At the ceremony, Ugwuanyi commended the federal government for its efforts towards ensuring the armed forces are well equipped to combat security challenges facing the country. He thanked the Chief of Air Staff and the hierarchy of NAF, for the decision to site the headquarters of the new command in Enugu.

“It will, undoubtedly, help to reinforce the atmosphere of peace and security in the state, which, in turn, will stimulate rapid socio-economic development.

“As a government, we have always enjoyed a very cordial working relationship and strategic partnership with the Nigerian Air Force through its formations and establishments in the state.”

He reassured the force of his administration’s continued support and cooperation, towards the success of the command.

The governor gave credit to the air force and other security agencies in the state, for the enviable status Enugu has earned as “one of the safest and most secure states in the country.”

In his address, the Chief of Air Staff expressed delight at the governor’s cooperation and support for NAF and said the new command in Enugu s “very strategic” towards the peace and security of the country.