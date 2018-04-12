The Sun News
Kanu

Give us Kanu’s corpse, family tells FG

— 12th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Federal Government to release the corpse of their son for burial if he is, indeed, dead.  

An online newspaper had reported that a soldier, who gave his name as Isa Abubakar and claimed to have left the Nigeria Army since February, gave details of how Kanu was killed by the military, in an attempt to quell the agitation for Biafra.

The family spokesman, Emma Kanu, told Daily Sun  that the federal government should release Nnamdi’s corpse to them so as to give him a befitting burial.

Emma said ever since the IPOB leader disappeared last year, when his home was raided by the military, the family had always feared for his life.

“Now that it has been reported that he is dead, the federal government should, without hesitation release his corpse to his family, so that we and the entire Igbo nation can give him the befitting burial he deserves because he is a true Igbo son.”

The younger Kanu said even if the IPOB leader is out of Biafra struggle, it would not vitiate the resolve of IPOB and indeed the whole of Igbo to actualise Biafra.

On the call by Gen T.Y Danjuma for Nigerians to protect themselves since those saddled with the responsibility have failed them, Kanu said although the call was belated, however, it was a clarion call which IPOB would not take lightly.

“The call by Danjuma for people in the country to defend themselves means that the elder statesman has just started seeing what the IPOB leader, Kanu saw years back.

“All the same, it is a clarion call which IPOB will adhere to, no matter the circumstance.”

He called on IPOB members to always remain resolute in the struggle, saying in no distant time, the entire world would know the truth about the Biafran struggle.

