Give tax authorities autonomy, Fowler urges states

Omodele Adigun

The Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has called on state governors to empower State Internal Revenue Services (SIRS) by making them autonomous.

According to the Director of Communications and Servicom of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Wahab Gbadamosi, in a statement made available to the press, the JTB boss made the call at the 137th meeting of the board in Ilorin.

Fowler explained that autonomy is the key to professionalism and generation of more revenue. “The good work you are doing is evident in the performance of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS). It is good enough for others to follow. We commend the work that KWIRS is doing and agreed among ourselves to adopt it as a model. Like I often tell my colleagues, we members of JTB must not disappoint Nigerians.

“I like you to call on other governors, your colleagues in other states who have not taken the bold step to please do and give autonomy to SIRS. Please help us to convey this to them as an ambassador and tell other governors,” said Fowler. He also called on JTB members to intensify efforts towards meeting revenue targets. Fowler commended Governor Ahmed for growing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Kwara State.

“I like to commend the efforts of the Executive Governor in transforming the KWIRS. It is on record that the state’s annual IGR grew from N7.1 billion in 2015 to N17.2 billion in 2016. I, therefore, urge the service not to relent in its efforts and continue to work hard to justify the encouragement received by the state government,” said Fowler, who is also the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The meeting had as theme: “Collaboration Among Tax Authorities: Its Impact on Revenue Generation and Service Delivery to Taxpayers.”

Governor Ahmed, who declared the meeting open, told the 36 Chairmen of the SIRS that KWIRS’ ability to grow Kwara’s annual IGR from N7.1 billion in 2015 to N17.2 billion in 2016 is predicated on three key planks: People, Processes and Technology.

He noted that Kwara’s IGR moved from N600 million in 2015 prior to autonomy to N1.5 billion monthly, with increase of about N17.4 billion in 2016.

“As you are aware, the Kwara State government signed the Kwara State Revenue Administration Law No. 6 of 2015 on June 22, 2015. Ever since, the face of revenue administration has witnessed significant changes that started with the complete change of the people, process and technology for the administration of taxes.

The governor who noted that the sate has floated the Kwara State Infrastructure Bond (IF-K) into which a percentage of the state’s IGR will be paid, said the state wants to ensure that contractors are no longer owed in in the state as banks will not fret to give loans to contractors.

But it is no longer business as usual, Governor Ahmed warned. “While we thank all stakeholders for their contributions to the achievements, taxpayers need to note that tax payment is a civic responsibility for the development of the state.”

He noted that government cannot provide the goods of democracy without citizens playing their part. To earn continued support of taxpayers, government must demonstrate transparency and what taxes being collected are used for. It can no longer be business as usual.