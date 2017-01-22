The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
22nd January 2017 - South-east PDP congratulates Fayose
22nd January 2017 - I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker
22nd January 2017 - Emir of Kano advocates islamic finance for sustainable development
22nd January 2017 - Give it your best shot
22nd January 2017 - When presidents lie
22nd January 2017 - Signs he’s ready to take your relationship to the next level
Home / Features / Give it your best shot

Give it your best shot

— 22nd January 2017

–Charles Odunukwe, President General, Aka Ikenga

By Christy Anyanwu

Charles Odunukwe is a businessman and the President General of Aka Ikenga, a great Ibo think-tank and socio-cultural organization. The business icon spoke with Sunday Sun about his favourites recently.  Excerpts:

What’s your favourite sport?

Football. I was a footballer and now a football fan. I appreciate most Nigerian clubs and they are doing very well. In the international scene, I support Chelsea in the UK, in Spain; I support Barca, called Barcelona in Spain.

Favourite leader?

Let me take it from the scripture. One person that I admire so much, who later became a leader, was King David. In Africa, I admire Mandela so much for his leadership even though he’s dead. In the United States, I admire George Washington and he’s also dead. In India, I love Indira Ghandi and in Nigeria, hmmm… so far so good, we need someone that really loves the people. I mean someone that would sacrifice for the interest of the people and we are still waiting for such a person.

Favourite book?

I read motivational books.

Favourite quote?

“The future belongs to those who see possibilities before they become obvious”. In order words, the ability to foresee. If we are talking about a country like Nigeria, vis- a-vis other countries in the world, at the time we had the opportunity of selling our oil at very a high price, I thought we could have used that time to transform our great country. We were thinking that the oil boom would continue but it didn’t. At that point, if we had foreseen that this thing might one day drop, what that would mean to us would have been for us to make the best use of the revenue. The same thing applies to individuals and even organizations. Whatever you are doing today, give it your best shot, because that opportunity may not be there anymore. So, many opportunities come everyday and if you are the first to see any and grab it, you would have to make the best use of it before other people will start rushing for it. That is what I am saying.

Favourite holiday spot?

The seaside. It must be a good hotel and by the seaside. Even in Gambia here, most of the good hotels are on the seaside. While you are inside your room you are looking at the Atlantic Ocean.  I have been here several times on holidays.

Favourite food?

I like bitter leaf soup and pounded yam. The soup has to be enriched with stockfish or dry fish.

Favourite colour?

I like black…black suit; I like black safari and my car has to be black.

Fvourite film or TV program?

It has to be an educative film. I don’t watch most of these African Magic programmes, because I don’t learn anything from them.  I like films that would enrich my life and they have to be educative.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha

— 22nd January 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has restated that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbo living outside the zone to join the…

  • Police shoot two UniOsun students

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Two students of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, were yesterday shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states. Sunday Sun gathered that the victims identified as Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were hit by the trigger-happy cops…

  • I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni

    — 22nd January 2017

    THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has refuted a newspaper report in which he was quoted to have ordered Otunba Gani Adams to vacate his position as the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).   Ooni Ogunwusi refuted the report in a statement by his Director of Media and Public…

  • 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Three persons have been beheaded in the renewed hostility between people of Azuofia Edda Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Osopong Community in Obubora Local Government of Cross River State. Sunday Sun gathered that the crisis started last week when the people of Osopong Community accused their…

  • South-east PDP congratulates Fayose

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki THE South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State as he emerged the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum in the country. National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi described the emergence of Fayose as good omen to the party’s…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351