The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO
26th November 2017 - Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment
26th November 2017 - Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi
26th November 2017 - 3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B’Haram raid on Borno town
26th November 2017 - Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future
26th November 2017 - The inside story of Robert Mugabe’s downfall
26th November 2017 - Bode George wants Atiku to return to PDP
26th November 2017 - N164.7 million school fees for Chibok girls at AUN
26th November 2017 - Sacked Aero workers yet to get severance packages after 8 months
26th November 2017 - Labour hopeful for workers’ living wage
Home / Cover / Politics / Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO

Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO

— 26th November 2017

 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, has appealed to groups canvassing for or against giving President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him a break.

The Enugu State Publicity Secretary of BSO, Mr. Chibueze Eze who stated this in a statement issued in Enugu pointed out that such calls were distracting the president from his duty of managing in the country.

“We are making this candid appeal taking into cognizance, Section 20 of the Constitution of our great party, which provides that All party posts prescribed or implied by this Constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at the respective National Convention or Congress subject, where possible, to consensus. Provided that where a candidate has emerged by consensus for an elective position, a vote of “Yes” or “No” by ballot or vote shall be called, to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breed discontent and crisis.

“It is our opinion that with this unambiguous provision of the constitution of our great party, the issue of automatic ticket for Mr. President, which is gaining traction in the public domain, is more or less a distraction. More so, when Mr. President in our analysis going by the solid foundation he is laying could easily garner consensus among our party faithful. And going by the tradition of US presidential system, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Reagan, to mention a few, were not subjected to gruesome primary.

“Accordingly, it then behooves on APC leadership, membership and Nigerians in general to join Mr. President in fixing Nigeria now. We battle against a huge infrastructure deficit, which makes the generation of employment, the alleviation of poverty, industrialization and growth of democracy in our dear country almost impossible,” he said.

Eze revealed that two groups of Nigerians who are clandestinely posing as patriots are carrying out the onslaught, saying that they know that wittingly or unwittingly their core objectives were to distract President Buhari.

“One is the group who has canonized the 2014 Jonathan Constitutional Conference as a sacred document; to them adoption of which is the only solution to the myriads of problem of abject poverty, gross unemployment, inadequate electricity supply and lack of democracy at state and local government council tiers of government in Nigeria.

“For this pseudo patriots, it doesn’t matter that in all the 36 states of the federation that what we have as parliaments are rubber-stamp Houses of Assembly and Houses of Assembly, which do not perform oversight functions nor checks and balances,” he noted.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO

— 26th November 2017

  From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, has appealed to groups canvassing for or against giving President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him a break. The Enugu State Publicity Secretary of BSO, Mr. Chibueze Eze who stated this in a statement…

  • Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment

    — 26th November 2017

        From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has advised the federal and state governments to invest in vocational training and skill acquisition as a way of enhancing the employment of youths in the country. Ekweremadu who spoke at the weekend in Enugu during the inauguration of a vocational training…

  • Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A middle-aged man whose name was given as Maduka Nworiegu has been allegedly killed by a gang of five assailants allegedly led by his elder brother (name withheld). The incident happened at Akunakuna Village, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. According to the residents of the area,…

  • 3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B’Haram raid on Borno town

    — 26th November 2017

      From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Three soldiers have been killed and six other injured in a raid on Borno town late Saturday by Boko Haram insurgents. Boko Haram attacked on Magumeri, about 35 kilometres north of Maiduguri at about 6pm on Saturday. Army said the insurgents had earlier launched a daring attack on the 5…

  • Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future

    — 26th November 2017

      Ahead of the 2019 general elections and on the heels of various divisive political agitations across the country, the Nigeria Political Summit Group (NPSG) a non-partisan body has announced a major exploratory consultative. The intention of the meeting is to fashion an inclusive, non-partisan, pan Nigerian Political Intervention on the democratic Future of Nigeria…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share