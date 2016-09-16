The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
16th September 2016 - I’m first university lecturer to sing hip hop –Isaq Omotayo
16th September 2016 - Akin Lewis, Norbert Young, Doris Simeon emerge as TAF ambassadors
16th September 2016 - JYB TV show ’ll produce kid millionaires – Jibe Ologeh
16th September 2016 - Why we’re celebrating Tom West 10 years after his demise -Tarrywest
16th September 2016 - GIS, panacea to unemployment in Nigeria –Florence Bagbe
16th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC
16th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Video, product of photoshop –Military
16th September 2016 - AVIATION: Terrorism: UN to set up aviation schools in Lagos, Abuja
16th September 2016 - Still on emergency power for a diet of dust
16th September 2016 - Nigeria and the problem of restructuring
Home / TSWeekend / GIS, panacea to unemployment in Nigeria –Florence Bagbe
Bagbe

GIS, panacea to unemployment in Nigeria –Florence Bagbe

— 16th September 2016

The Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS), a programme whereby the unemployed graduates acquire employable skills, could be a modest way out of unemployment in Nigeria.
Recently, the programme took place across the country including Lagos, and it was a success. In this brief chat, a coordinator, Ms Florence Olusola Bagbe, sheds light on what the programme is all about.

Can you tell us briefly what GIS is all about?
My name is Florence Olusola Bagbe. I am the coordinator for GIS, an orientation and employment skills training for interns held recently at CMD Auditorium, Shangisha, Lagos. ‎
GIS is Graduate Internship Scheme; it’s an initiative of the Federal Government, which the Federal Ministry of Finance actually coordinates and sees to the effect that unemployment is reduced in the society. GIS is a programme that accommodates interns for the period of one year. During this period, they are being put under internship with a private organisation to learn what the work environment is all about, such that they can be employable, because there’s usually a gap between fresh graduates and employable graduates. It’s been noticed over the years that our graduates are not employable, so this will make them employable because they will go through one year internship training.

What are the other objectives of the training scheme?
GIS will enable interns optimise their internship period by developing useful skills and positive work habits. It provides an opportunity to share experiences with other participants, including partner representatives on opportunities and challenges in the workplace. Also, the scheme exposes participants to opportunities for life after internship. And lastly, it contributes to service delivery and performance of partners.

Who qualifies for the GIS programme‎?
To qualify for the programme, you must be a university or polytechnic graduate that has gone through a one year mandatory NYSC. But if you have not gone through the NYSC, you must have a letter of exemption before you can be allowed to enroll for the programme. And within that period of a year, you are given the opportunity to serve as an intern with an organisation, where they mentor you, and in most cases, we have seen several testimonies of people being retained within the organisation because of their good conduct.

Okay, what about the orientation being conducted at CMD?
It’s to prepare the interns for the work environment so that when they get there, they won’t be behaving like students. It’s a way of making them familiarize with the work environment. And when they get to the organisation, they will be cultured and abide with the rules of the system. At the end of the training, they will also partake in something called exit training. The exit training is about the opportunities that are available for them and how they can cope with the environment.

What’s the duration of the exit training?
It’s a three-day programme.

Apart from this, what else do you do for the interns?  
Over the years, there have been interventions made available for those that want to be entrepreneurs. We have seen people that started as GIS interns, applied for loans, and of course they got it, and today they are entrepreneurs.

How many interns have benefited from the scheme so far?
So far, 41,161 graduates have benefitted from the scheme, with 68 per cent males, 31 per cent females and 1 per cent vulnerable. Over 35,000 have exited the scheme, with thousands of them having secured jobs. Many have secured credit facilities and grants (including YouWiN! Grants) to expand businesses they set up using GIS stipends, and many have set up cooperative associations, some of which have transformed into SMEs. Rather than seeking for work, they are now employers.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC-LOGO-17-300x270

PDP must apologise to Nigerians –APC

— 16th September 2016

• ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari truth’ From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as “a silly statement  not worth the ink it was written with. APC urged the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians for years…

  • military

    Boko Haram: Video, product of photoshop –Military

    — 16th September 2016

    The Nigeria military has described the latest video clip released by the Boko Haram insurgents as a desperate attempt by  a dying sect to remain relevant. The military, yesterday, in a statement by Brig.-General Rabe Abubakar, Acting Director Defence Information, dismissed the assemblage of worshippers in the video purportedly taken during last week’s eid-el-kabir prayers…

  • oil-tanker-floating

    Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report

    — 16th September 2016

     …No cause for alarm –DPR By Emma Emeozor and Adewale Sanyaolu Swiss trading companies are blending and dumping dirty fuel in Nigeria and other West African countries with more than 100 per cent toxic (sulphur) levels allowed in Europe, causing health and environmental hazards, according to a report. The report, “Dirty Diesel” from Swiss, watchdog…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading

    — 16th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday on a positive note for the fourth consecutive trading session as investors gained N28.60 billion with market capitalisation closing at N9.523 trillion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) also appreciated by 0.30 percent to settle at 27,725.40 points as Year to Date…

  • ambode-754x511

    Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states

    — 16th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it will train 9,500 youths from 18 states in different vocational skills in the fifth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP). Speaking at a ceremony to flag off the 2016 NISDP in Lagos, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Mr. Dickson…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: Maritime can reflate Nigeria’s economy, says expert

    — 16th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has urged the Federal Government to focus its attention on the maritime industry as it has the potential to reflate Nigeria’s  economy in recession. Speaking at the maiden edition of the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference in Lagos with the theme, “Africa’s Maritime Capital:…

  • CBN

    DMO raises N304bn in TBs, FGN bonds

    — 16th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Debt Management Office (DMO), has raised a total of N304 billion from the sales of both short-dated Treasury Bills (TBs) and FGN bonds as part of measures to finance the budget deficit and help manage liquidity in the banking system. A breakdown shows that the debt office raised N183.24 billion from…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: APC symbolises poverty for Nigerians –Aigbogun, ex-deputy speaker

    — 16th September 2016

    FORMER deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Levis Aigbogun, has asked voters to use their permanent voter cards to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party because it symbolizes poverty, hardship and declining standard of living. He was speaking at a rally by the PDP candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu at Uhen…

  • Ukeje

    What Chibok girls’ abduction represents in Nigeria –Ukeje, House of Reps chair on Foreign Relations

    — 16th September 2016

    By Dickson Okafor Recently, the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) led by former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili reminded the world that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to rescue the Chibok school girls who were abducted from the school in Borno State, in the Northeast after one year in office. In…

  • Buhari3

    Economy: Reflections on Buhari’s first, second coming

    — 16th September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo Though the context and situation in which President Muhammadu Buhari emerged as Head of State in the past may have been different, the country’s multifaceted concerns, which have precedents throughout history, have remained the same. This report examines the similarities between Buhari’s former and present administration, and if his views, methods and…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351