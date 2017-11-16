Giroud out of Tottenham clash

OLIVIER GIROUD is out of the North London derby.

The Arsenal striker picked up a thigh strain in France’s 2-0 win over Wales and has not recovered in time to face Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime.

Arsene Wenger said: “Giroud picked up an injury, I don’t think he will be available.

“It’s short term, we have to assess him on Monday.”

There is a chance that Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck could return from injuries.

Defender Mustafi has not played in over a month since limping out of Germany’s World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan.

Welbeck had only just recovered from a groin injury when he picked up a hamstring problem in the defeat to Watford on October 14.

Both could make the bench, although Wenger is unlikely to risk either from the start against Spurs.

Giroud was subbed off for club team-mate Alexandre Lacazette against Wales, just two minutes after putting Les Bleus two goals ahead in Paris.

The 31-year-old was spotted with heavy bandaging wrapped around his thigh and was also applying an icepack to his leg after being hooked off.

Giroud also admitted he felt a slight pain in the warm up but decided to play anyway.

He later revealed after the game: “It’s a small muscle [injury]. I put on a trap and took one of two anti-inflammatories and it allowed me to play.”

The Gunners head into the game four points behind Mauricio Pochettino’s side but Spurs have injury concerns of their own.

Keeper Hugo Lloris remains a doubt whilst Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are both likely to be ruled out.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks have all missed international duty this week in the hope of recovering in time to face Arsenal. (TheSun.uk)