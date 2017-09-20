The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Girl whose heart beats outside her body
20th September 2017 - Terrorism: Buhari lauds Jordan for military hardware donation
20th September 2017 - 35 foreign coys to showcase products at 12th Abuja Trade Fair
20th September 2017 - Ghana set to legalise Marijuana
20th September 2017 - Nairobi is most expensive city in Africa – study
20th September 2017 - Woman jailed 6 months for stealing laptop
20th September 2017 - ‘Scaling up sanitation requires collective efforts’
20th September 2017 - CBN acting as Piggy Bank, says expert
20th September 2017 - Gombe police boss vows to sustain successes of predecessor
20th September 2017 - Strike: Zamfara NLC orders workers to withdraw children from private schools
Home / World News / Girl whose heart beats outside her body

Girl whose heart beats outside her body

— 20th September 2017

Eight-year-old Virsaviya Borun is like any other girl of her age – she loves to jump, fly, and run.

The only difference is that Borun suffers from Pentalogy of Cantrell, a rare congenital condition, that has caused her heart and intestines to grow outside her body. The condition affects about 5.5 newborns in 1 million live births and can cause potentially severe, life-threatening complications.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows the girl’s heart beating outside her chest as she giggles and shows it to the camera.

“This is my heart. I’m the only one that has this,” she told the BBC in February as part of a short documentary on her.

“When I’m getting dressed, I put soft clothes on to not hurt my heart. And I just walk around, I jump, I fly, I run… Well, I am not supposed to run but I love running,” she said.

Doctors had warned her mother she would not survive but eight years later she is a “cheerful and talented” girl, who according to her Facebook Page enjoys “singing, attending art classes and making clay structures”.

Borun, who is originally from Russia, moved to Florida with her mother after several hospitals around the world refused to operate on her because of the risks involved in the surgery. Doctors in Boston have also refused to perform the surgery because of the “high blood pressure in her pulmonary artery”.

Her mother hopes that someday doctors will have able to provide her with the treatment she needs. (HindustanTimes)

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Terrorism: Buhari lauds Jordan for military hardware donation

— 20th September 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in New York lauded the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the donation of hardware in support of Nigeria’s campaign against terrorism and insurgency. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement issued, on Wednesday, in Abuja. He said that Buhari made…

  • 35 foreign coys to showcase products at 12th Abuja Trade Fair

    — 20th September 2017

    A total of 35 foreign companies have indicated interest to participate at the 12th Abuja International Trade Fair, scheduled to hold from Sept. 21 – Oct. 7, an official has said. Mrs Tonia Shoyele, Director, Membership and Business Development of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), made the disclosure at a news conference, on Wednesday, in Abuja….

  • Woman jailed 6 months for stealing laptop

    — 20th September 2017

    A 35-year-old woman, Nafisat Raji, was on Wednesday sentenced to six months imprisonment by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing a HP laptop valued N45, 000. The convict had pleaded guilty to the offence and her counsel, Mr Najite Okobie, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict. The Magistrate,…

  • ‘Scaling up sanitation requires collective efforts’

    — 20th September 2017

    Coordinator, Alliance for Hygiene Promotion, Mr. Victor Olaomi, has said scaling up sanitation and hygiene in the country requires the collective effort of stakeholders in the sector. Olaomi, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that the Federal Government alone could not provide basic sanitation needs for all its citizens. According to him, scaling up sanitation and…

  • CBN acting as Piggy Bank, says expert

    — 20th September 2017

    Nigeria’s central bank is acting like a “piggy bank” with its funding of the government, according to a member of the Monetary Policy Committee who said he struggles to understand the regulator’s economic rationale. Monetary data showed a “sharp rise” in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financing of the government deficit this year, Doyin Salami…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share