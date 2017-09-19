Girl, 7, seeks aid to treat heart disease

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birni-Kebbi

A seven-year-old girl, Maryam Isah, from Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State who was diagnosed of cyanotic congenital heart disease (hole in the heart), is seeking for about N3.5 million to correct the disorderliness in an Indian hospital.

Maryam, the fourth born of her family, was diagnosed with the sickness by the Paediatric Cardiology Unit, Department of Paediatrics, Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto in 2012.

Aa medical letter signed by Dr. Usman M. Sani and dated February 17, 2012, confirmed the sickness.

According to the document, made available to Daily Sun by the patient’s father, Mr. Umar Isah, it stated that “the above-named patient was detected to have cyanotic congenital heart disease (Tetralogy of Fallout) following cardiac evaluation at our hospital.

“Pulse Oxymeyry showed Oxygen saturation of 78%. Her echo cardiography report is hereby attached. In view of the need for surgical intervention, she is hereby referred for further evaluation and management”.

Similarly, a medical letter from The Madras Medical Mission, India and signed by Dr. K. Sivakumar, confirmed the patient’s sickness.

While speaking with journalists, on Tuesday, in Birnin-Kebbi, Maryam’s father explained that they had managed her sickness since 2012 when she was three and half years and doctors said her hearts disease could only be corrected in India.

Isah, however, appealed to the general public to come to his family’s assistance to ensure that her daughter do not die prematurely.