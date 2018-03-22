The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit
22nd March 2018 - Workers enhancement: NEPAD moves for repositioning
22nd March 2018 - Buhari has failed Nigerians, can’t take credit for his own failure – Fayose
22nd March 2018 - Counterterrorism: Air Force issues new IDs with enhanced security features
22nd March 2018 - FG rakes in N142.81 billion from oversubscribed bond auctions
22nd March 2018 - I’m not wanted for corruption , Jonah Jang replies ICPC
22nd March 2018 - Dino a noisemaker – Yahaya Bello
22nd March 2018 - Nigerians continue to fall prey of ‘wonder banks’ in spite warnings – NDIC boss
22nd March 2018 - Fire razes Kebbi Islamic institute hotels
22nd March 2018 - Al-Makura declares amnesty for Nasarawa ‘bad boys’
Home / National / Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit

Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit

— 22nd March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities, in Gombe, have discovered the dead body of a yet-to-be identified girl, aged 18 years and believed to have been slaughtered with a sharp object, throat cut open and thrown into a ditch.

Confirming the discovery to Daily Sun, on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer,  DSP Mary Obed Mallum, said the murdered girl was discovered by a good Samaritan after her body was dumped into a ditch behind the Gwari Market in Tunfure area of Gombe metropolis.

DSP Mallum said the corpse of the girl, with her throat slit open, a scarf tied round her mouth, was suspected to have been murdered somewhere before being dumoed behind the market.

“Though the body parts of the deceased remain intact, her throat was slit open and her face burnt,” the PPRO said.

She added that the good Samaritan conveying his child to school early morning saw the body of the dead girl near a burnt tyre and he quickly reported the matter at the Tunfure Police Division.

Police authorities said the corpse of the murdered girl was deposited in the mortuary at the Gombe Specialists Hospital.

She cautioned parents to always monitor the movement of their children to avoid falling into the hands of dangerous criminals.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit

— 22nd March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe Police authorities, in Gombe, have discovered the dead body of a yet-to-be identified girl, aged 18 years and believed to have been slaughtered with a sharp object, throat cut open and thrown into a ditch. Confirming the discovery to Daily Sun, on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer,  DSP Mary Obed Mallum, said…

  • Workers enhancement: NEPAD moves for repositioning

    — 22nd March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja In a bid to enhance the services of its work force, the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Nigeria office, has organised a training for its directorate cadre. The training for the NEPAD directors was a continuation of an earlier workshop organised for its junior level officers. Speaking in Abuja, NEPAD’s Director…

  • Buhari has failed Nigerians, can’t take credit for his own failure – Fayose

    — 22nd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the abduction of the Dapchi school girls as evidence of the failure of the Buhari administration, declaring that “the President cannot take credit for his own failure.” The Governor said there was no basis for the ruling APC to applaud the President’s “claim of…

  • Counterterrorism: Air Force issues new IDs with enhanced security features

    — 22nd March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has commenced the issuance of a new Identity card with enhanced security features for its personnel. The new identity card, according to the director public relations and information Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, has become necessary in view of contemporary challenges of terrorism, insurgency and other…

  • FG rakes in N142.81 billion from oversubscribed bond auctions

    — 22nd March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday disclosed that its March auction was oversubscribed, just like the January and February auctions. Total subscription at the March auction was N142.81 billion, representing 204% of the amount offered. The DMO said the exercise was the third in the series of FGN Bond auctions to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share