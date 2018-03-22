Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit

Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities, in Gombe, have discovered the dead body of a yet-to-be identified girl, aged 18 years and believed to have been slaughtered with a sharp object, throat cut open and thrown into a ditch.

Confirming the discovery to Daily Sun, on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mary Obed Mallum, said the murdered girl was discovered by a good Samaritan after her body was dumped into a ditch behind the Gwari Market in Tunfure area of Gombe metropolis.

DSP Mallum said the corpse of the girl, with her throat slit open, a scarf tied round her mouth, was suspected to have been murdered somewhere before being dumoed behind the market.

“Though the body parts of the deceased remain intact, her throat was slit open and her face burnt,” the PPRO said.

She added that the good Samaritan conveying his child to school early morning saw the body of the dead girl near a burnt tyre and he quickly reported the matter at the Tunfure Police Division.

Police authorities said the corpse of the murdered girl was deposited in the mortuary at the Gombe Specialists Hospital.

She cautioned parents to always monitor the movement of their children to avoid falling into the hands of dangerous criminals.