Giants of Africa, the not-for-profit co-founded by Toronto Raptors president, Masai Ujiri on Wednesday announced they will visit seven countries across the African continent this August.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Giants of Africa has committed to hosting basketball camps and community outreach initiatives in Rwanda, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Ujiri said, “Over the past 15 years, I have seen the impact basketball can have not only on one kid, but also on their entire community.

“When I started Giants of Africa, I envisioned providing African youth access to the game and empowering them to achieve their greatest potential. With 63% of Africa’s population below the age of 25, we have a huge goal and responsibility to help them develop. We are excited that this year we are able to extend our reach further across the continent to help realize that dream.”

READ ALSO Ex-president Zuma says will win case on $2.5bn corruption charges

Giants of Africa youth camps will kick off in Rwanda from August 6 to 8, Democratic Republic of Congo from August 10 to 11, Uganda from August 13 to 14, Kenya from August 16 to 19, Nigeria from August 21 to 24 and conclude in Senegal from August 26 to 28. The organization will host girls’ camps in tandem with its boys’ camps in Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal.

Giants of Africa will also activate local outreach initiatives in the communities of Kakuma, Maiduguri as well as Bingereville, Ivory Coast.

Ujiri launched Giants of Africa in 2003 in Nigeria, with aspirations to leverage basketball as a tool for young boys and girls to Dream Big, and maximize opportunities for their future in Africa.

Since its’ inception the not-for-profit organization has expanded its footprint and programming across the continent and beyond the game prioritizing skills training and personal development encompassing basketball, health and wellness, leadership and social impact.