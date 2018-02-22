Giant strides of Dankwambo in Gombe

Bidemi Adeniyi

Gombe State may not have measured up to her slogan of ‘Jewel of the Savannah’ but for Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. The state was rustic and lacked the basic infrastructure before the incumbent governor came to power on May 29, 2011. The giant strides of the governor have practically led to the rebuilding of Gombe State. It must be noted that despite the fact that Gombe is at the bottom of the states on the ladder of statutory federal allocations, Dankwambo has succeeded in achieving much with the meagre resources.

The electoral promise of Dankwambo to revolutionize agriculture in Gombe has since been fulfilled. He has, so far, procured 225 units of tractors for the use of farmers in the state and this has been followed up with the training and retraining of poultry farmers. He has ensured regular distribution of fertilizer and other farm implements to farmers in the state. This architect of development has constructed several markets in the state in his quest to encourage and boost cotton farming.

The Dankwambo-led administration has successfully established a Groundnut Processing Mill in Gombe which has thus far provided 4,600 direct jobs. The company now boasts of 326 heavy duty machines used for milling 150 tons of groundnuts, 80 tons of groundnut oil and 70 tons of groundnut cake respectively, on a daily basis.

Alhaji Dankwambo has proven himself a promise keeper with his strides in the educational sector of the state. The Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has so far constructed more than 502 classrooms across the state. He ensured the recruitment of well over 1,000 university and college of education graduates into the educational sector of the state, just as he accomplished the training of over 5,000 teachers.

He established the School of Basic and Remedial studies in Kumo as well as the College of Education in Billiri. The governor established the Gombe State Polytechnic in Bajoga and the College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Nafada. It is to the credit of Dankwambo that 25 Students of the State have been sponsored to India and United kingdom for Maritime Studies.

It is most heart-warming that virtually all schools in Gombe are now well equipped with modern facilities such as e-learning centres, e-libraries, ICT centres, laboratories, expansive and conducive classes, modern furniture, conducive ambience and well-motivated staff. All of these have contributed to the successes recorded, so far, by primary and secondary school students of Gombe in their external examinations.

Dr. Dankwambo upgraded the Urban Maternity in Idi to Children and Women Hospital. He delivered a newly constructed Dialysis Centre within the Gombe Specialist Hospital. He has again followed up on these achievements with the construction of College of Nursing and Midwifery, Dukku, as well as the Snake Bite Treatment and Research Centre, Kaltungo. It is noteworthy that patients are being brought from across the state and even as far as Cameroon for treatment in the health facility. Dankwambo has thus far delivered on the supply and installation of four dialysis machines and two dialysis chairs in Gombe.

It is incontrovertible that no sector of Gombe has been left undeveloped by Ibrahim Dankwambo since he became governor. He has constructed and delivered close to 2000 units of three and two bedroom flats that are already being occupied. His flagship performance is the construction of the 3000-seater International Conference Centre which is undoubtedly the best in Nigeria and one of the best on the African continent. The governor constructed a big ultra-modern motor park and a state-of-the-art tankers parking bay. This facility can conveniently house 300 articulated trucks.

Poverty alleviation and youth empowerment have been of prime importance to the governor with a Ph.D. He has thus far trained more than 3200 youths in six different trades at the four skills acquisition centres located within the state. Dankwambo also trained 330 supervisors at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre in Jos. He recruited well over 1500 youths as traffic, environmental and security marshals in the state. The youths mostly operated as thugs and social miscreants before Dankwambo gave them a new lease of life. Many people have been trained in welding, fabrication, tiling and POP. Another set of youths, known as Kalare and numbering over 1200, were trained under the Talba Youths Reorientation and Rehabilitation Programme.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo has taken advantage of his vast experience in financial management to empower more than 1500 extremely poor indigenes and residents of Gombe through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT). He has again ensured the disbursement of loan obtained from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to 150 Cooperatives Societies in the state. The former Accountant General of the federation ensured the release of N500 million to traders in the state through the Trade Intervention Funds.

Dankwambo recognizes the necessity of potable water in Gombe state and he has even gone the extra mile to ensure that all residents of the state have access to clean and hygienic pipe borne water. In view of this, he has thus ensured the rehabilitation and reticulation of water pipelines across Gombe State with particular focus on extension to Kwami and Gadam. He has likewise delivered on the extension of water supply to Baure, Dangar and other towns in the state. The Accounting graduate of Ahmadu Bello University also constructed an earth dam at Boh in Shongom Local Government area.

In the judicial sector, no fewer than 162 laws have been reviewed, aside the codification of the existing ones. The premises of the state judiciary headquarters have been tastefully renovated by the administration. The construction and furnishing of magistrates, upper and area courts have been achieved, and judges are being regularly sponsored to national and international conferences in a bid to broaden their intellectual horizons and enhance service delivery in the sector. Dankwambo has so far constructed about 13 major gully erosion sites, each of which is more than four kilometres long. In the state civil service, Dankwambo approved the promotion of over 2000 civil servants in both the senior and junior cadres, while no fewer than 1000 graduates have also been recruited into the public service of the state. He set up the Gombe State Employee Management Information System (GEMIS) to provide authentic staff data in the state. Regular payment of workers’ salaries in Gombe State is another area where Dankwabo stands very tall.

Competent leadership ability of Ibrahim Dankwambo is beyond doubt. A disservice that could be done to this nation is to deny this proven sterling performer the opportunity of bringing the needed solutions to the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria today. He has undoubtedly proven his mettle at the state level and he is best positioned to take Nigeria out of the woods.

Adeniyi writes from Gombe