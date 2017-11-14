The Sun News
14th November 2017 - Gianluigi Buffon retires from Italy national team
14th November 2017 - Zuma again denounces ‘monopoly’ white economic power
14th November 2017 - Italy won’t be at World Cup for first time since 1958
14th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill six in Yemen
14th November 2017 - Musician donates water borehole to army, refurbishes EOD vehicle
14th November 2017 - Kano Police arrest 7 students for culpable homicide
14th November 2017 - Oyo CP denies shooting female workers of IAR&T
14th November 2017 - Ebonyi APC: Onu, Elechi, Nwachukwu others sue for peace
14th November 2017 - Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill
14th November 2017 - FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract
Gianluigi Buffon retires from Italy national team

— 14th November 2017

A tearful Gianluigi Buffon said he was “sorry for all of Italian football” as he led a wave of international retirements after a World Cup play-off defeat by Sweden.

Italy were held to a 0-0 draw in Milan and failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Buffon, 39, said: “It’s a shame my last official game coincided with the failure to qualify for the World Cup.

“Blame is shared equally between everyone. There can’t be scapegoats.

Buffon’s Juventus team-mate Andrea Barzagli and Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi also ended their Italy careers, while Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini is expected to join them. The quartet have won 461 caps between them.

Goalkeeper Buffon made 175 appearances for his country in a 20-year career – lifting the World Cup in 2006 – and believes the future could still be bright for the four-time world champions.

“There is certainly a future for Italian football because we have pride, ability, determination and after bad tumbles, we always find a way to get back on our feet,” he said.

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura – under contract until 2020 – did not speak to national television after the defeat but arrived at a news conference 90 minutes after full-time.

‘I haven’t resigned – yet’

“I have not resigned because I haven’t spoken to the president yet,” Ventura, 69, said.

“I’m sorry for being late, but every player I had the privilege of working with, I wanted to salute individually.

“Resignation? I have to evaluate an infinity of issues. We will meet with the federation and discuss it.”

Barzagli, 36, said it was “painful” to “leave this group of lads”.

He added: “I don’t know what we missed. All I know is we’re out of the World Cup. It’s a unique disappointment.

“The era of four or five veterans comes to a close, the one of the hungry young players coming through begins and that’s how it should be.”

‘Send the strikers on!’

There was a bizarre moment late in the game when De Rossi was asked to warm up but pointed instead at Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, a player Ventura refused to call upon despite pressure from Italian media and supporters.

“I just said we were near the end and had to win, so send the strikers to warm up!” said De Rossi. “I pointed to Insigne too.

“I just thought perhaps it was better that Insigne come on instead.”

Ultimately, De Rossi, 34, was not used either as Italy failed in their search for the goal that would have taken the tie to extra time. (BBC)

Kano Police arrest 7 students for culpable homicide

— 14th November 2017

Police in Kano State have arrested seven students of Government Technical College Ungoggo in Kano State in connection with alleged killing of their colleague on Saturday night. The Police Public Relations Officer of the command in the state, DSP Magaji Majiya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Kano on Monday. He said that the…

  • Oyo CP denies shooting female workers of IAR&T

    — 14th November 2017

    Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, says his men were not responsible for shooting of two female members of staff of the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan. Odude made the clarification in a telephone interview, in Ibadan. The police chief spoke on the reports that policemen drafted to quell students’…

  • Ebonyi APC: Onu, Elechi, Nwachukwu others sue for peace

    — 14th November 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, on Monday, in Abakaliki, held a reconciliatory meeting to reunite feuding factions in the party. Those who spoke at the reconciliatory meeting, included the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Martin Elechi, former governor of Ebonyi, among others. Onu said that the reconciliation was…

  • Lagos Assembly passes Cooperative College Bill

    — 14th November 2017

    The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill for the establishment of Lagos State Cooperative College to further enhance economic development of the state. The Assembly passed the bill after Third Reading on the floor of the House, on Monday. The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 31-section…

  • FG gives nod to $37bn meter supply contract

    — 14th November 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has announced that about N37 billion is now available for electricity distribution companies (Discos) to assist them in their metering plans. Minister of Power,  Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, stated this at the 21st Monthly Power Sector Operators Meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday. The Minister said,…

