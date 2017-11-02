The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Ghost workers: EFCC begins trial of civil servants with 200 bank accounts, 8 others
2nd November 2017 - Ozubulu massacre: Police unveil suspected killers
2nd November 2017 - Tinubu loses first son, Jide
2nd November 2017 - 2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose
2nd November 2017 - Court dismisses Diezani’s application for Nigerian trial
2nd November 2017 - Group accuses ex-gov of plotting Oyegun’s removal
2nd November 2017 - Akwa Ibom reviews MoU on specialist hospital
2nd November 2017 - Ikoyi cash: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, wife
2nd November 2017 - Buratai probes retirement of 200 officers
2nd November 2017 - Alleged fraud: Senate panel summons IGP
Home / National / Ghost workers: EFCC begins trial of civil servants with 200 bank accounts, 8 others

Ghost workers: EFCC begins trial of civil servants with 200 bank accounts, 8 others

— 2nd November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, commenced trial of nine civil servants suspected to be behind the insertion of several fictitious names (ghost workers) on the payroll of the federal government. One of the suspects, according to EFCC findings, was found to own and operate about 200 personal bank accounts with different banks in Abuja.

Investigation also revealed that another suspect used the particulars of his family members to operate several accounts in various banks, while one of them confessed to own more than 50 houses in various locations in Abuja and its environs.

The suspects were picked from government agencies like the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Ministry of Environment and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

They are Usman Dayo, Osuntope Opeyemi, Johnson Adedokun, Ojeido Sylvanus, Oyebode Ayodeji, Florence Dada, Olaolu Dada, Blessing Ejeh and Aderibigbe Taiwo.

They were arraigned before Justice Peter Kekemeke of Court 14, Federal High Court, Apo, Abuja, where they were charged for allegedly creating and inserting fake names in the payroll of the federal government for salaries and allowances without official consent, thereby causing the loss of several millions of naira, which contravened Section 289 of the Criminal Act.

When the charges against them were read, all nine suspects pleaded not guilty. The EFCC prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Mohammed, asked the court to remand the suspects in prison custody pending the commencement of their trial.

Granting the request of the prosecution, Justice Kekemeke adjourned the case till November 8, 2017, to hear applications by counsel to three of the suspects for plea bargain.

The three suspects had applied through their lawyers to forfeit some property and cash in lieu of their conviction for the crimes. While the female suspects were remanded in Suleja Prisons in Niger State, their male counterparts would stay at Kuje Prisons, Abuja.

It was gathered that the alleged fraud was uncovered by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Auditing (PICA), constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2016 to strengthen the controls over government personnel and pension costs.

PICA was set up to ensure that all federal government revenue receipts and payments were subjected to financial rules and regulations

It is the first time government would be arraigning civil servants for allegedly inserting ghost workers into government payroll despite years of reports of losses of billions of naira through such practices at federal ministries, departments and agencies.

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ghost workers: EFCC begins trial of civil servants with 200 bank accounts, 8 others

— 2nd November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, commenced trial of nine civil servants suspected to be behind the insertion of several fictitious names (ghost workers) on the payroll of the federal government. One of the suspects, according to EFCC findings, was found to own and operate about 200 personal bank…

  • Ozubulu massacre: Police unveil suspected killers

    — 2nd November 2017

    Barely three months after the invasion and killing of 18 worshippers at St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State, the police have unmasked two persons said to have masterminded the crime. Mr Garba Umar, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, yesterday, at Amawbia near Awka accused two Nigerians serving murder sentences in South Africa prisons…

  • Tinubu loses first son, Jide

    — 2nd November 2017

    Buhari, Dogara, Ajimobi, Banire condole with ex-gov By Chinelo Obogo Former Lagos State governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost his first son, Jide. Jide died, yesterday, after he reportedly complained of “chest pain.” A family source told Daily Sun that “Jide went out on Tuesday night…

  • 2019 presidency: CAN roots for Fayose

    — 2nd November 2017

    … Says he’s leader Nigeria deserves From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has, threw its weight behind Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s 2019 presidential ambition. CAN said Fayose is a man that “will move this country forward.” In an  October 16, 2017 letter signed by CAN National General Secretary, Rev….

  • Court dismisses Diezani’s application for Nigerian trial

    — 2nd November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Hopes of embattled former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to be joined as defendant in an alleged N450 million fraud case in Nigeria was, yesterday, dashed by a Federal High Court,  Lagos, which dismissed her application. Justice Rilwan Aikawa rejected the application and described it as bizarre and mis-use of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share