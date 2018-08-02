– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Ghanaian president swears in new electoral commission chair
2nd August 2018 - Med-View Airline begins transportation of pilgrims from Lagos Airport
2nd August 2018 - Lagos begins campaign against sexual harassment in workplace
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Asaba fans disappointed over Okagbare’s withdrawal
2nd August 2018 - NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters
2nd August 2018 - Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria – Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate
2nd August 2018 - Group rally for good governance in Kwara
2nd August 2018 - Saraki’s defection, relief to APC – FG
2nd August 2018 - 2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity
2nd August 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, service chiefs in secret meeting
Home / World News / Ghanaian president swears in new electoral commission chair
GHANAIAN

Ghanaian president swears in new electoral commission chair

— 2nd August 2018

NAN

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has sworn into office a new chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The president said, on Wednesday night, that the chair, Jean Mensa, and her two deputies, together with a member of the commission who was also sworn in, took office at a time when there was a considerable

anxiety in the nation about the work of the EC.

He said it was the quality of their work that would reassure Ghanaians that the country’s democratic system of government would be properly nurtured by an electoral system that allowed the voices to be plainly and loudly heard.

The swearing-in of the top EC officials comes one month after the president removed from office Charlotte Osei as the EC chair, two Deputies, Amadu Sulley (in charge of Operations) and Georgina Amankwa (in charge of Corporate Services) on grounds of stated misconduct and incompetence as found by a committee.

The committee was set up by the Chief Justice to investigate petitions levelled against them.

NAN reports that the petition against her alleged among others the funneling of GHc3.9 million to partition an office, the receipt of a Toyota Land Cruiser from the Mahama government, and the use of about 14 million dollars when the Public Procurement Authority had authorised her to use only 7.5 million dollars.

Osei also responded by making allegations of corruption against her deputies.

READ ALSO: Lagos begins campaign against sexual harassment in workplace

She claimed she was only being hounded because she sought to introduce systems to curb mismanagement.

Osei accused a deputy Chairperson of the Commission of illegally signing contracts worth over GHc 40 million without her approval.

President Akufo-Addo in accordance with the  constitution forwarded both petitions to the Chief Justice to look into the matter.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Medview

Med-View Airline begins transportation of pilgrims from Lagos Airport

— 2nd August 2018

NAN Medview Airline on Thursday began the transportation of its quota of 10,000 pilgrims from the Hajj Camp of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first flight, a B747-200 aircraft carrying 320 pilgrims from Lagos State, departed the MMIA on Thursday at 7.35a.m for Saudi…

  • LAGOS

    Lagos begins campaign against sexual harassment in workplace

    — 2nd August 2018

    The Lagos State Government, using its agency, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), has commenced its “Lagos Says No to Sexual Harassment in the Workplace”, in its effort to proactively address sexual harassment in the workplace. Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, in a statement, on Tuesday, said that staff of some…

  • CBN

    NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters

    — 2nd August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) has approved the disbursement of loans totaling about N25billion in support of various projects in the non-oil export sector. According to its Managing Director, Abba Bello, this follows the review of applications under the Export Development Fund (EDF) at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the…

  • LADAN SALIU

    Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria – Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate

    — 2nd August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Bauchi South bye-election slated for August 11, Dr. Ladan Saliu, has described the zone as most marginalised in the country. Saliu, who assured the people of his constituency of his resolve to reposition the area if given their mandate at the polls said, “When I…

  • KWARA

    Group rally for good governance in Kwara

    — 2nd August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin For over five hours, on Wednesday, a socio-political organization, in Kwara state, under the aegis of the Kwara Liberation Group, with a coalition of progressive forces, staged a peaceful rally in the Ilorin metropolis for better leadership and governance in the state. The peaceful rally, tagged a mega rally of 300,000 Kwarans…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share