Ghana understudies Nigeria’s pilgrimage system

— 1st March 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ghana Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Dzamesi, on Thursday, departed Nigeria alongside other officials, after spending a week understudying the Nigeria pilgrimage system.

Dzamesi said they were forced to understudy the Nigeria’s pilgrimage system due to tremendous progress and inexplicable successes recorded in its pilgrimage system, as well as experiences that are needful in strengthening Ghana system.

Addressing journalists at the end of the week-long working visit, in Abuja, Dzamesi said they were happy that they have been exposed to the secret of successful and hitch-free pilgrimage exercise.

He said they have concluded plans to test-run their system in August, starting with the members of Ghana parliament.

His words, “Our mission was successful and our gratitude is to the entire staff and management of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) for taking us through the secrets of successful pilgrimage.

“Records has confirmed that Nigeria is the only country in Africa that has a perfect or near perfect Christian pilgrimage system, and that informed our choice of Nigeria as guide.

“We came, learn and understudied Nigeria’s system and we would return to replicate same in our pilgrimage system. We plead that you don’t abandoned us. The implication is that we would be reaching out to you from time to time, so we could be properly guided in our operations.

“Airline operators are critical in pilgrimage system. Lucky enough, NCPC has facilitated our meeting with some airliners particularly Atlas Jet and we are hopeful that it lead to other breakthroughs.”

Meanwhile, the NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Tor Ujah, appreciated their interest in Nigeria pilgrimage system. He assured them that the system was still being perfected with the help and support of all stakeholders involved in process.

“Nevertheless, we have entered into bilateral agreement in different ways with the objective of supporting each other in areas of strength and weaknesses.

