Ghana, others for Lagos taekwondo classics

Ghana, others for Lagos taekwondo classics

— 22nd October 2017

Ghana has indicated her willingness to attend the forthcoming 2017 edition of the Lagos International Taekwondo classics holding from November 23rd -25th, 2017 at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas multipurpose hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos which is the fourth in the series.

 Other countries whose entries have also been received include Senegal, Mali and Seychelles among others.

 Chairman of the main organizing committee, Jimmy Ogunowo made this known in Lagos while explaining the level of preparations made so far as regards the championship even as he disclosed that more entries are expected to roll in before the November 15, 2017 closing date for entries. Ogonowo who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Taekwondo Association said preparations towards hosting a successful Championship is on-going as his MOC has already made all the needed contacts to get the state of the art equipments needed for the championship including consultations with the Korean embassy in Nigeria through the Korean cultural center for their usual technical support.

 He further informed that the Taekwondo classic is being sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission in line with the State Government policy on Sports development, Tourism and Entertainment.

 

Adding that the Lagos State Taekwondo Association, which is the pioneer taekwondo body in Nigeria, will continue to encourage and organize such championship in its bid to boost grassroot development of the Sport not only in Lagos State but Nigeria in general.


