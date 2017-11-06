Ghana, Chinese FAs to intensify football cooperation
The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, is in China to intensify cooperation between his outfit and the Chinese Football Association (CFA), the GFA said on Friday.
Nyantakyi met CFA vice-president Zhang Jian to explore possible ways of working together in accordance with the cooperation agreement reached between the two associations in 2012.
The two associations agreed to collaborate more closely especially in the area of women’s football.
“Ghana will host the African Women’s championship next year and the Chinese FA has agreed to support the Black Queens’ preparations by playing friendly games before the competition,” said a release posted on the GFA website.
The Black Queens, Ghana’s senior national women’s soccer team and other national teams, could also use the CFA’s facilities to keep themselves in top shape for their upcoming competitions.
Under the 2012 accord, the GFA will support in developing China’s juvenile football while China, giants in women`s football in the world, will help boost the game in the West African country.
In a related development, Nyantakyi has held a meeting with Pang Xinxing, Group President of Chinese leading pay-TV operator, StarTimes, who are the broadcast sponsors of the Ghana elite league.
StarTimes signed a media agreement with the GFA worth a little over 17.9 million U.S dollars in November last year.
Key amongst the issues discussed in the meeting with the StarTimes chief included the construction of 10 artificial football pitches across Ghana as part of the sponsorship agreement.
Source: Xinhua
