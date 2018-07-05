The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Ghana can’t afford to miss Nigeria Open -Lartey
5th July 2018 - Iheanacho splashes N7.5m on shopping for rapper
5th July 2018 - Over 2,800 erosion sites threatening South East – Foundation
5th July 2018 - Ikeme opens cancer centre
5th July 2018 - Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises
5th July 2018 - Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain
5th July 2018 - Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary
5th July 2018 - Ndigbo’s political future not dependent on Buhari – MASSOB
5th July 2018 - Lawyer slumps, dies during court session
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Shake-up in Air Force, new AOC, Branch Chiefs named
Home / Sports / Ghana can’t afford to miss Nigeria Open -Lartey
GHANA

Ghana can’t afford to miss Nigeria Open -Lartey

— 5th July 2018

Felix Lartey is an integral member of the Ghanaian team to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and has also featured for the West African nation in several continental tournaments including the African Games, but the Ghanaian star has described the annual ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open has a good platform for exposure for African players.
The 26-year-old former national champion in Ghana believes having the Nigeria Open has given players from Africa the chance to test might with their European counterparts in higher level.
“I have featured in three editions of the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open and I can tell you that the tournament can rival any tournament in Europe in terms of organization and promotion. For us in Africa, we are proud to have such tournament that gives us the opportunity to play against some of the top European players. Nigeria and Lagos specifically is Africa’s home of table tennis because the fans understand the sport and this prompted them to support the players regardless of the nationality of such player. I enjoy every moment I spend playing in Lagos,” he said.
Having made it to the round of 32 in two previous editions, the Ghana Immigration Service officer hopes to become the first Ghanaian player to make it to the quarterfinal of an ITTF-title tournament having exited early in previous editions. “Nigeria Open has given me the chance to assess myself as a player and I will be happy to make it to the quarterfinal this year as the first Ghanaian to make it to the last eight of an ITTF-title tournament. Aside from the quality of organization and promotion Nigeria Open has, it has given players like me the opportunity to improve my game,” he added.
Having attended several tournaments in Africa, Felix Lartey admitted that Nigeria Open is a good advertisement for Africa. “I can categorically say that Nigeria Open is far better than any tournament in Africa because the quality of organization and players that take part in the competition attest to the fact that it has become of the cherished tournaments in Africa.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EROSION

Over 2,800 erosion sites threatening South East – Foundation

— 5th July 2018

The World Igbo Environmental Foundation (WIEF) has  said there were over 2,800 active erosion sites threatening to sack most communities in the South East of Nigeria from their ancestral lands. Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Odili Ojukwu,  made this assertion in an interview with newsmen, in Awka, on Wednesday. Ojukwu, an engineer, advocated community participation…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari backs Supreme Court ruling in NFF crises

    — 5th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked Melvin Amaju Pinnick as president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the directive from minister of sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung reportedly came after consent from the nation’s number one citizen. Startling latest information on the NFF saga has it…

  • CHELSEA

    Chelsea agree £53m deal with Juventus on Higuain

    — 5th July 2018

    Premier League giants, Chelsea, have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign striker, Gonzalo Higuain for £53million. According to Sport Mediaset, the Blues and Juve have struck a deal for the 30-year-old and the transfer is expected to be made official after the Stamford Bridge club appoints Maurizio Sarri as their new manager to take…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary

    — 5th July 2018

    …Gov approves N1.8bn for court buildings, roads   Enugu State workers  have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for paying their June salaries without the receipt of the federal allocation for the month. In a statement signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Benneth Asogwa,…

  • MASSOB

    Ndigbo’s political future not dependent on Buhari – MASSOB

    — 5th July 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia  The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said the statement from President Muhammadu Buhari, that political future of Ndigbo depends on him, is a another hypocritical plan to deceive the people of Biafra. The group said the political future and every other futuristic existence of Ndigbo can never…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share