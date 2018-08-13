– The Sun News
New Zealand

Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Ghana left it late to defeat New Zealand 1-0 in their final Group A match at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Concarneau, France on Sunday.

A goalless first half at the Stade Guy-Piriou saw the Black Princesses create chances through Sandra Owusu-Ansah and Ruth Anima.

Sam Tawharu also forced an early save from Ghana goalkeeper Martha Annan.

The best scoring opportunity before the break fell to New Zealand’s Grace Jale, but her header from a corner flew over the crossbar.

Needing a victory to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals, the Junior Football Ferns looked the stronger side after half-time, but were unable to convert that pressure into a goal.

Instead, it was the West Africans that claimed the winner with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Grace Asantewaa’s initial shot struck the crossbar, but Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.

READ ALSO Barca win Spanish Super Cup after late penalty save

The result meant little to either team’s hopes of earning a place in the quarter-finals, with France and the Netherlands claiming the top two spots from Group A.

Hosts France had whipped the Netherlands 4-0 in the group’s other final match, but it also meant little as both sides go on to qualify for the quarter-finals.

France will now meet defending champions Korea DPR (North Korea) on Thursday, while Netherlands take on Group B winners England on Friday.

Final Group A Table

Team                      P     W    D     L      GF     GA      GD       Pts

France                    3      2     1      0       8         1         +7        7

Netherlands            3     2     0       1       6        5          +1        6

Ghana                    3       1      0      2       2       8           -6        3

New Zealand         3       0       1      2       1        3         -2         1

