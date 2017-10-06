Get ready for Salma Aminu’s Traits

These are definitely busy times for beautiful and shapely actress, Salma Aminu. As you read this, the star of Drift Beyond Conscience is neck deep in work, as she is currently on location shooting her latest movie, Traits, which is being directed by Abuja-based producer, Vincet Opurum.

Traits is the story of a young medical doctor born abroad but never knew his dad. He comes to Nigeria to look for his dad. That journey takes him to Northern Nigeria. However, as he arrives the country, his dad is nowhere to be found and he is caught up in the midst of a meningitis outbreak and driven by his instincts, he stays behind to help heal the sick and stem the outbreak.

On the flipside, a youth corps member who is a graduate of medicine flees Southern Nigeria in a quest to escape from her abusive lover and ends up a volunteer in the North at the epicenter of the meningitis outbreak and falls in love with the doctor. However, by a strange twist of fate, her abusive lover finds his way to the north and they all collide in a tale of love, betrayal and romance.