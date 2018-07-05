The Sun News
MACRON - NIGERIAN YOUTH - POLITICS

Get involved in politics, Macron urges Nigerian youths

— 5th July 2018
  • French president’s visit, good omen – Obi

Moshood Adebayo

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has urged Africans to evolve ways of generating a new set of leaders who will take the continent to greater heights.

He said the future of Africa and the task of making it great rest with Africans.

Macron spoke on Tuesday, when he visited the Afrika Shrine, Agidingbi, Ikeja, home of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, during an event tagged ‘Celebration of African Culture’ to inaugurate the African Cultural Season 2020,

Accompanied by Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Macron described the shrine as an iconic centre for the propagation of African culture, strength and music.

The French president, who said he was glad to be back to the Afrika Shrine, since his first visit in 2002, which he still holds fond

memories, said only Nigerians can change their image in the comity of nations.

“I am very happy to be here. Let me remind you that this place (Shrine) is a music place as well as for politics, which is needed to change the society, and the youths have a crucial role to play.

“Africa needs a new generation of Africans to share the new narrative about Africa all over the world. Politics is important because it is a tool to change the society. So, I will say to the youths, politics is important, be involved,” he said.

While announcing the launch of the 2020 African Cultures Season in France, he said the event would create a unique face for African culture in Europe, adding that the event would be for Africa and by African artistes.

“It will include people with fashion, African movies, new generation of artistes will be coming from Africa and it will be organised by them to show Europe and France, the real culture of Africa.

“The event will be financed by African leaders. It will not be sponsored by France or European businesses, but by African businesses, it is brand new. This season is a unique one and it will be the new face of Africa in Europe, organised by Africans, providing what you like and what you have here,” he said.

Earlier, Ambode while welcoming Macron to the state, expressed optimism that the historic visit will go a long way to break any barrier between Nigeria and France as well as foster greater collaboration for economic, social and cultural growth.

He said the government is delighted to host Macron, a well respected global leader, adding that it would also signal a new era between both countries, especially for Lagos, where talents in the arts and creative industry abound.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Lagos State, I welcome President Macron to the commercial and cultural capital of Nigeria and, indeed, West Africa.

Meanwhile, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has described Macron’s visit as “a positive development.”

Obi, who spoke as one of the dignitaries who received the French president at Fela’s Shrine in Ikeja on Tuesday, said he was on the same page with Macron, that for the country to witness the type of political renaissance needed for growth, the youths must ensure they elect only people with track records in management of people and resources.

Reviewing the visit of the French president, Obi described it as a clear evidence that Nigeria still holds a lot of promises among the international communities in spite of its challenges.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 5th July 2018 at 7:21 am
    Can Macron define what politics is, its interpretations based on people concerned and backgrounds? The youths of this natives territory at every generation has decided political existence of this natives territory from invasion of foreign bandits from Europe on African Soil to defeats of the foreign bandits from Europe and driven them away with their flags etc. Africans of this generation must erase the last foreign bandits military, police on African Soil dead or alive in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, so must this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, erase fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, in this natives territory in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, which establish Democracy etc. in this natives territory- Democracy which do not exist in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Politics is all about existence securities and freedom of the people concerned based on the backgrounds of the people concerned and its defense with Diplomacy or War. This territory natives of this generation must defend their existence securities and freedom under the natives Disintegrated Republics with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. 21st century Africa under Southern Countries Union- SCU in this 21st century world international order must defend their existence securities and freedom with Diplomacy or War in which no EU country, British bandits and fraudulent criminal America military, police will exist on African Soil, in which only legitimate business based on mutual principles of Southern Countries Union- SCU will exist on African Soil in this 21st century world international order. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!

