Home / Cover / National / 'Get acquainted with brochure before applying' – JAMB to applicants

— 14th November 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday called on intending applicants to ensure they get acquainted with the 2018 brochure before applying for the examinations.

The Head of Information of JAMB, Mr Fabian Benjamin reiterated the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, the brochure is detailed enough to inform the candidates as it is designed to give the candidates a clearer idea about the entire examination and admissions process.

He explained that this was necessary as it makes it easier for candidates sitting for the exam the first time to get familiar with the entire process.

Benjamin said that the brochure could be easily accessed from the JAMB website, Youtube and other social media sites.

He also said that admissions were ongoing in the respective tertiary institutions, adding that successful candidates would be enlisted soon.

NAN recalls that the board’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede recently at the sideline of a sensitisation workshop in Lagos, confirmed that sale of the registration document for the 2018 UTME would commence before the end of November.

However, Oloyede said that applicants are expected to download the JAMB app and syllabus as well brochure from the JAMB website to enable them study the process.

This, he said was to minimise the errors that usually occur during the registration process.

 

(Source: NAN)

