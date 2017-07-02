Germany wins Confederation Cup, defeats Chile
— 2nd July 2017
World champions Germany secured a first Confederations Cup title after victory against Copa America winners Chile in Sunday’s final in St Petersburg.
Lars Stindl hit the first-half winner following a mistake by Marcelo Diaz.
Chile’s Arturo Vidal and Angelo Sagal both blazed over the bar in the closing stages.
Germany’s Timo Werner was elbowed by Gonzalo Jara, who escaped with a yellow card despite the use of the video assistant referee (VAR).
Earlier, Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in the third-place play-off in Moscow.
Luis Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico the lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equaliser to force an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.
(Source: BBC sports)
Leave a reply