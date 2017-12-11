The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Germany condemns burning of Israeli flags at pro-Palestinian demoonstrations
11th December 2017 - Monarch vows to return peace in Warri environs
11th December 2017 - Uruguay sets to hold the world’s largest barbecue
11th December 2017 - Police in Enugu assure of crime-free Yuletide
11th December 2017 - Olanipekun knocks Nigerian leaders overLibya slavery
11th December 2017 - No boy’ll marry a girl coming to wedding in jeans – Minister
11th December 2017 - Recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital ‘makes peace possible’, says Netanyahu
11th December 2017 - Saudi lifts ban on cinemas
11th December 2017 - OIC states to adopt roadmap over US Jerusalem decision – Erdogan
11th December 2017 - Trains kill five elephants in India
Home / World News / Germany condemns burning of Israeli flags at pro-Palestinian demoonstrations

Germany condemns burning of Israeli flags at pro-Palestinian demoonstrations

— 11th December 2017

Germany’s Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has condemned the burning of Israeli flags at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, in Berlin, following the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last week.

Germany was “connected in a quite particular way to the state of Israel and to all people of the Jewish faith,” he said in comments to the newspaper Bild to be published on Monday.

“We do not accept it when Jews or the state of Israel is insulted in this shameful way,” de Maiziere continued.

Two Israeli flags were burnt at a Friday demonstration outside the US embassy, by the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, following President Donald Trump’s decision on the disputed city of Jerusalem.

Ten people were arrested and police launched an investigation into the alleged insulting of the emblem of a foreign state.

Another flag was burnt at a protest march attended by about 2,500 people between Berlin’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg districts on Sunday.

The German government was “aware of the particular situation in the Middle East,” de Maiziere said.

“In light of and particularly because of this we condemn it utterly when violence takes place at demonstrations and the Israeli flag is burnt.

“Germany has freedom of opinion and assembly. But these freedoms must be practised peacefully.”

Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller had already condemned the flag-burning, saying those people who took part in it could not rely on the protection of the constitutional right to demonstrate. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monarch vows to return peace in Warri environs

— 11th December 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri Indications that the protracted ethnic feud between the three major ethnic groups in Warri would soon be a thing of the past emerged, at the weekend, as the new the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo kingdom, HRM (Prof.) Paul Okumagba, Idama II, has vowed to mend fences with all stakeholders in the…

  • Police in Enugu assure of crime-free Yuletide

    — 11th December 2017

    The Enugu State Police Command said, on Monday, that it had put measures in place to ensure crime-free Christmas celebration in the state. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, gave the assurance in an interview, in Enugu. Danmallam said that various “overt and covert measures’’ had been put in place to…

  • Olanipekun knocks Nigerian leaders overLibya slavery

    — 11th December 2017

    …Says, irresponsible leadership has reduced Nigerians to slaves in foreign lands’ From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti Renowned lawyer and philanthropist, Chief Wole Olanipekun , (SAN) has blamed leaders in the country for the alleged slavery many Nigerians in Libya have been subjected to, saying failure to provide responsive and responsible  leadership on the part of…

  • JUST IN: Security beefed up as Ambode presents budget 2018 to Assembly

    — 11th December 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Security is beefed up along major roads leading to the Lagos State House of Assembly as Governor Akinwunmi Abmode presents the 2018 Budget proposal to the House, on Monday. Entrances to the Asembly are currently manned by men of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS). Details later… Miracle…

  • US don tasks private varsities on developing creative skills

    — 11th December 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Private universities in the country have been urged to evolve teaching techniques that would develop both the oral communications and creativity skills in their students in order to equip them with the fast growing networking of the 21st century global teamwork in their various disciplines. The President, Reinhardt University, Waleska, Georgia,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share