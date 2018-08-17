Germany bids to host Euro 2024 tournament

World Cup winner Philipp Lahm will head the Euro 2024 organisation if the German bid wins, the country’s football association (DFB) have said.

Lahm, who captained Germany to success at the 2014 World Cup and has since retired, is currently a bid ambassador, with the German candidacy competing against Turkey for Euro 2024. UEFA are set to pick the winning bid on Sept. 27.

“It was my wish from the start of my activity as ambassador for the Euro 2024 bid to take over long-term responsibility,” the 34-year-old Lahm, who won 113 caps for Germany, said in a DFB statement.

“This new task as tournament chief offers a very interesting possibility for that.”

The DFB said it was important to tie Lahm to the association on a long-term basis and the decision had wide support among its board members.

“Philipp Lahm did an outstanding and engaged job as ambassador and I am convinced that this will also be the case after Sept. 27,” DFB President Reinhard Grindel said.

Germany are considered favourites in the race to host the tournament in six years‘ time.