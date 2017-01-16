Germany: 2 refugees in court over arson

African Bar Association appoints Osa Director special adviser— 17th January 2017
The African Bar Association (AFBA) has appointed a distinguished journalist and lawyer, Mr. Osa Director as its Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. After its Executive Council meeting held in Sokoto on December 5, 2016, the appointment of Osa was unanimously adopted. Perhaps, sticking to its motto as “the fearless voice of the legal profession”…
If EU do not want advice from outside EU- from US etc. as France president is quoted, they should also not want help from outside EU, should take full responsibility of their decisions, not to try to push it to Africa, Turkey etc. or insult Africa in it. They are the one who repeatedly beg America for assistance in that woman timid and careless immigration decision mess, even accused America of not helping.
The foolish thing is when such animal make such foolish decision, some persons foolishly support it and gave it nice name called liberal policy, is the mess all-over Greece, Serbia, Calais, close and control of border etc. the liberal policy? Why didnt she take full responsibility of her decision? Not to shit her mess all-over, and without respect stood before European parliament and insulted Africa for it, what has Africa to do with her timid decision? Whatever noise they like, let them make- Germany will remain colony of America, under the foot of America and kiss America ass because they are unrepentant and ungrateful.