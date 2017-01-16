Germany: 2 refugees in court over arson

Two refugees accused of being involved in the burning down of a hall after a lunch for asylum seekers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan appeared before a German court on Monday, January 16.

The accused, an Algerian and a Moroccan refugee, have rejected the charges of causing the fire which destroyed the food hall.

They stressed that Muslims are not permitted to eat and drink during the day.

The prosecutor said that if found guilty, the two would face a prison sentence of between one and 15 years.

One person was injured when the fire broke out in the hall, where about 282 men were having their lunch.

The outbreak in June 2016 resulted in more than 10.6 million dollars in damage.

The hall was later demolished.

(Source: NAN)