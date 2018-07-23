– The Sun News
German soccer body rejects Ozil’s racism accusations

The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday rejected accusations by star midfielder Mesut Ozil that it was racist.

Ozil said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team because he faced “racism and disrespect” due to his Turkish roots.

“We emphatically reject the DFB being linked to racism,” the DFB said in a statement. “The DFB has been very involved in integration work in Germany for many years.”

Ozil, who plays for English club Arsenal, said DFB President Reinhard Grindel had blamed him for Germany’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup, considering him a German when the side won and an immigrant when they lost.

