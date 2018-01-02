The Sun News
Latest
2nd January 2018 - German MP faces probe for Twitter post against ‘Muslim hordes’
2nd January 2018 - Plateau tackles drug abuse among youths
2nd January 2018 - JUST IN: Gov. Ortom confirms herdsmen kill 20 Benue natives
2nd January 2018 - Rivers New Year masacre: Resign now, Amaechi tells Wike
2nd January 2018 - PDP determined to capture Lagos governorship in 2019
2nd January 2018 - Britain calling for meaningful debate in Iran
2nd January 2018 - India buys Israeli missiles ahead of Netanyahu visit
2nd January 2018 - France invests N150b in Nigeria in 2017
2nd January 2018 - FG to increase Abuja-Kaduna train ticket fares
2nd January 2018 - Shekau, in new video claims festive periods attacks
Home / World News / German MP faces probe for Twitter post against ‘Muslim hordes’

German MP faces probe for Twitter post against ‘Muslim hordes’

— 2nd January 2018

(dpa/NAN)

Police said they received several hundred complaints after a high-profile lawmaker of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party lashed out at “Muslim hordes of men” in a New Year’s tweet, prompting an investigation into possible hate speech.

“The Cologne public prosecutor’s office has taken over the case from the police and is investigating thoroughly,’’ senior public prosecutor Ulf Willuhn told newsmen on Tuesday.

Beatrix von Storch, deputy leader of the AfD, lashed out on Twitter over a New Year’s greeting sent by Cologne police in Arabic, as well as in German, French and English.

“What the hell is happening in this country? Why does an official police site tweet in Arabic,’’ von Storch wrote.

She suggested that the police were trying to “appease” what she described as “barbaric, gang-raping Muslim hordes of men.”

In response, Twitter blocked her account for 12 hours for violating its rules regarding racist content.

Cologne police expressed surprised that its New Year’s greeting had caused such a stir.

A spokeswoman for the force said it was standard practice to tweet information in several languages at major events such as football games, concerts and protests.

Willuhn said the prosecutor’s office was investigating whether von Storch’s tweet violated Germany’s new hate speech law, which came into effect on Jan. 1.

Report says the legislation requires services such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to remove content which is clearly illegal within 24 hours after it is reported, or face heavy fines.

“The politician’s immunity would need to be suspended before an investigation could proceed,’’ Willuhn said.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau tackles drug abuse among youths

— 2nd January 2018

From: Gyang Bere, Jos The Plateau State Government has vowed to tackled unemployment, drug abuse and nefarious activities among youths to consolidate and build an enduring peace process in the state. Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature, disclosed this, on Tuesday, during the 2018 New Year celebration in Riyom Local Government Area of…

  • JUST IN: Gov. Ortom confirms herdsmen kill 20 Benue natives

    — 2nd January 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has confirmed that more than 20 persons, including nine livestock guards, were killed on Monday by suspected herdsmen in some communities in Logo and Guma local government areas of Benue State. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23…

  • Rivers New Year masacre: Resign now, Amaechi tells Wike

    — 2nd January 2018

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Following the New Year tragedy that occurred in Rivers State where gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at people returning from the church in the early hours of Monday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike to resign from office. Amaechi also urged office holders not to criticise their successors,…

  • PDP determined to capture Lagos governorship in 2019

    — 2nd January 2018

    (NAN) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday it would capture Lagos in the 2019 governorship election. The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Taofeek Gani made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning the governorship…

  • Britain calling for meaningful debate in Iran

    — 2nd January 2018

    (REUTERS/NAN) Britain called on Iran to engage in meaningful debate about issues raised by protesters, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday. “We believe there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues that the protesters are raising, and we’re looking to the Iranian authorities to permit that,” the spokesman said. Iran’s…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share