German mayor faces trial over drowning of 3 children in town pond

NAN

The mayor of a small German town will stand trial on negligent manslaughter charges after the drowning of three children in a man-made pond, a court spokesman said on Friday.

Three siblings aged 5, 8 and 9 drowned in the pond, built to provide water for the fire brigade in Seigertshausen, central German state of Hesse in June 2016.

READ ALSO US Open: Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka face off in final

Prosecutors say the mayor of the town failed in his duty to fence off the pond and mark it as a potential danger in spite knowing that it was being used as a play area by locals.

He will be tried on charges of negligent manslaughter in a court in the nearby town of Schwalmstadt, the spokesman said.