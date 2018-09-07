– The Sun News
German mayor faces trial over drowning of 3 children in town pond

7th September 2018

NAN

The mayor of a small German town will stand trial on negligent manslaughter charges after the drowning of three children in a man-made pond, a court spokesman said on Friday.

Three siblings aged 5, 8 and 9 drowned in the pond, built to provide water for the fire brigade in Seigertshausen, central German state of Hesse in June 2016.

Prosecutors say the mayor of the town failed in his duty to fence off the pond and mark it as a potential danger in spite knowing that it was being used as a play area by locals.

He will be tried on charges of negligent manslaughter in a court in the nearby town of Schwalmstadt, the spokesman said.

