Dr Sa’ad Idris, the Medical Director, Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, has commended the German Government for donating N6.5 million to the hospital.

Idris spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, at a meeting with medical directors of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He explained that the grant was meant to assist the Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) complete the construction of the hospital’s medical outpatient department (MOD) under construction.

”We want to thank the German Government through the embassy for their kind gesture towards the progress of our hospital,” Idris said.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Hospital Management Board (HMB), Dr Aminu Mai, stressed the need for transparent record keeping of financial transactions in all FCT hospitals.

Mai expressed displeasure that some hospitals accumulate huge debts and liabilities without considering their cash inflow and internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Secretary, HHSS, Malam Adamu Bappah, said that the HMB would soon become autonomous, adding that a bill to that effect was before the National Assembly.

“I assure you that other pending bills like the Primary Health Care Board Establishment Act, and the Health Insurance bills receiving attention in the NASS would also be pursued vigorously.

“All impediments that hitherto stood in the way of making the FCT Hospitals Management Board autonomous will soon be removed.’’

Bappah also promised to work with all the relevant stakeholders to see to the quick passage of the enabling bill creating the FCT HMB still pending at the National Assembly.