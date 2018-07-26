– The Sun News
Ademola Lookman

German club insists on Ademola Lookman

— 26th July 2018

RB Leipzig are refusing to give up hope of striking a deal with Everton over Ademola Lookman despite the Blues insisting he is not for sale.

The Bundesliga outfit have had all approaches for Lookman rejected this summer with both Marcel Brands and Marco Silva saying he is part of their plans at Goodison.

Leipzig took Lookman on loan in the second-half of last season and were so impressed, after he scored five goals in 11 appearances, they want to make the deal permanent this summer.

READ ALSO MPAN begs NCC to reverse COSON’s suspension

Ademola Lookman scores during the pre-season friendly match between ATV Irdning and Everton on July 14, 2018 in Liezen, Austria.

Everton are adamant the 20-year-old winger is not for sale but the German outfit have remained undeterred and are understood to be willing to go as high as £25m in the hope of breaking the Blues’ resolve.

Lookman enjoyed his spell in the Bundesliga and is understood to want a return but the Blues see him as part of a revamped squad under Silva.

The England youth international, signed in a £10.5m deal from Charlton Athletic in January 2017, missed last weekend’s trip to Portugal with a minor thigh problem.

