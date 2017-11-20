The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - German Chancellor Merkel in political dilemma  
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme: Wike condoles with Nigerians
20th November 2017 - Obiano mourns Ekwueme
20th November 2017 - Saraki urges Auditors-General to block revenue leakages in public service
20th November 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbajo at UCH to commission Adebutu Geriatric Centre
20th November 2017 - FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa
20th November 2017 - Saraki mourns Ekwueme, commiserates with Nigeria, family
20th November 2017 - NAMA charges African navigation service providers on effective peer review 
20th November 2017 - Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader
20th November 2017 - Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti
Home / World News / German Chancellor Merkel in political dilemma  

German Chancellor Merkel in political dilemma  

— 20th November 2017

There are palpable fears in the political circle in Germany after talks to form a coalition government among four of the country’s seven parliamentary political parties collapsed shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be the biggest loser as parties pulled out of coalition talks.

Reports quoted Merkel as saying early Monday that the Free Democratic Party (FDP) had pulled out of talks with her Christian Democratic Party (CDU) the previous day.

While Merkel said she regretted the collapse of talks to form a government, she said she would steer Europe’s biggest economy through the crisis.

“As chancellor, I will do everything to ensure that this country comes out well through this difficult time,” she said.

The German Chancellor’s center-right CDU lost 65 seats in September’s general election, preventing it from forming an outright majority, despite remaining the largest party in the German parliament, the Bundestag.

There had been hopes for a ‘Jamaica coalition’ — so called due to the parties’ colours mirroring that of the Jamaican flag — that combined Merkel’s CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), both black, the pro-business FDP, which are yellow, and Germany’s Greens party.

But according to Germany public broadcaster ARD, the parties were deeply divided over tax, immigration quotas and environmental policies. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekwueme: Wike condoles with Nigerians

— 20th November 2017

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme over his passage. Governor Wike, who described the late Ekwueme as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman said  Dr. Ekwueme would be…

  • Obiano mourns Ekwueme

    — 20th November 2017

    Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, has described the demise of the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme as a huge loss to Nigeria. Reacting to the news of the death from his Aguleri country home where he had gone to mark his victory in the…

  • Saraki urges Auditors-General to block revenue leakages in public service

    — 20th November 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has called on Auditors-General in the country, particularly at the Local Government level, to partner with the Senate in its current effort to block financial leakages and ensure that maximum revenue accrues to government at all levels in the Federation. Saraki, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary,…

  • BREAKING: Osinbajo at UCH to commission Adebutu Geriatric Centre

    — 20th November 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbjo is currently at the University teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to mark the 60th anniversary of the premier health institution. Osinbajo is being joined by governors of Oyo and Ondo states as well as the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, and many other dignitaries. Media aide to the…

  • FRSC threatens to arrest, prosecute drunk drivers in Bayelsa

    — 20th November 2017

    The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa State command, has threatened to apprehend and prosecute drunk drivers especially, during the yuletide. The state’s FRSC Sector Commander, Ikechukwu Igwe, who made the threat in an interview, in Yenagoa, on Monday, said the command had procured equipment to detect liquor from the breathe of motorists. “We have…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share