George Weah: From football to Presidency

George Oppong Weah has been named winner in the just concluded election in Liberia. The ex-international football star was named President-Elect of Liberia in an election keenly contested by him and the incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai.

George Weah has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the West African country.

Weah had taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai – who has been the country’s vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.

Weah had remained active in Liberian politics, since his return from the United States in 2009, to successfully campaign for the Congress for Democratic Change candidate in the Montserrado County senatorial by-election. Some analysts saw these moves as preparation for a repeat run for the Presidency in 2011, and Weah did indeed later announce his intention to challenge Sirleaf in the 2011 election. After a series of failed alliances with other opposition parties, the Congress for Democratic Change chose Weah as its 2011 vice presidential candidate, running with presidential candidate Winston Tubman.

In 2014, he ran for election to the Senate as a Congress for Democratic Change candidate in Montserrado County. He was overwhelmingly elected to the Liberian Senate on 20 December 2014. Weah defeated Robert Sirleaf, the son of President Sirleaf, becoming the first Liberian international athlete elected to represent a county in the Legislature. He won a landslide victory, receiving 99,226 votes, which represented 78.0 per cent of the total votes from the 141 polling centers, while Sirleaf, his closest rival received 13,692 votes, which is nearly 11percent in the election marred only by a low turnout.

Regarded as one of the greatest African footballer of all-time and the best forwards of his generation, George Weah in 1995 was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first African player to win these awards.

In 1989, 1994 and 1995, he was named the African Footballer of the Year, and in 1996, he was named African Player of the Century. Known for his acceleration, speed, and dribbling ability, in addition to his goal scoring and finishing, Weah was described by FIFA as “the precursor of the multi-functional strikers of today”. In 2004, he was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

After he began his career in Liberia, Weah spent 14 years of his professional football career playing for clubs in France, Italy and England. Arsène Wenger brought him to Europe when he signed for Monaco in 1988. Weah moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1992 where he won Ligue 1 in 1994 and became the top scorer of the 1994–95 UEFA Champions League. He signed for Milan in 1995 where he spent four successful seasons, and won the Italian Serie A twice. His most notable goal in Italy saw him run the length of the field against Verona. He moved to the English Premier League towards the end of his career and had spells at Chelsea and Manchester City, before returning to France to play for Marseille in 2001, and subsequently ending his career with Al-Jazira in 2003. At international level, he represented Liberia at the African Cup of Nations on two occasions.