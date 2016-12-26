The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th December 2016 - George Michael: Tributes for pop superstar
26th December 2016 - ‘Magu should step aside’ – Oyebode
26th December 2016 - Niger: 10,173 vulnerable households receive N60 million
26th December 2016 - Fleeing Boko Haram Commander captured in Lagos
26th December 2016 - Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru
26th December 2016 - Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa
26th December 2016 - Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows
26th December 2016 - Suicide bomber hits Borno
26th December 2016 - Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer
26th December 2016 - Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia
Home / Entertainment / George Michael: Tributes for pop superstar

George Michael: Tributes for pop superstar

— 26th December 2016

 

Tributes have poured in from across the world for singer George Michael, who has died at his home at the age of 53.

Former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”, while Sir Elton John mourned a “brilliant artist”.

Paul Young, who performed on the Band Aid hit Do They Know it’s Christmas? with Michael, told the BBC his voice “cuts straight through your heart”.

Michael’s publicist said he had died peacefully at his Oxfordshire home.

His manager, Michael Lippman, said the singer had died of heart failure.

The star had “passed away peacefully” on Christmas Day in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, Michael’s publicist said in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement said.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.”

Scores of celebrities and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the pop star.

Writing on Twitter and referring to Michael by his family nickname of “Yog”, Ridgeley said: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”

On Instagram, Sir Elton John posted a photograph of himself with Michael, writing: “I am in deep shock.

“I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Madonna posted a video on social media of herself presenting Michael with an award in 1989, and wrote: “Another Great Artist leaves us.”

Robbie Williams, whose first solo single was a cover of Michael’s song Freedom, wrote: “Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x”.

Boy George wrote: “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating.

“What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms.”

South Central Ambulance Service were called to Michael’s property at 13:42 GMT on Christmas Day. Thames Valley Police also attended and Michael was confirmed dead at the scene.

They added: “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course. ”

A small heart wreath and a rose are among the tributes left outside the front door of Michael’s Goring home, a detached property by the River Thames.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

He first found fame with schoolfriend Ridgeley in duo Wham! – reaching number one in the UK singles chart on four occasions. One of the band’s most enduring songs, Last Christmas, is currently number 16 in the UK singles chart.

The song was originally released in 1984 and is the biggest selling single not to reach number one.

It was kept off the chart’s top spot by Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas, which actually featured Michael.

Solo albums followed, including the multi-million selling Faith in 1987.

His talents as a singer, songwriter and music producer made George Michael one of the world’s biggest-selling artists.

Blessed with good looks and a fine singing voice, his stage presence made him a favourite on the live concert circuit as he matured from teen idol to long-term stardom.

But there were times when his battle with drugs and encounters with the police made lurid headlines that threatened to eclipse his musical talents.

As a solo artist, Michael scored a further seven number one singles in the UK with songs including Careless Whisper and Fastlove, collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin and Elton John, and won three Brit Awards and two Grammys.

Michael also faced headlines for reasons other than his music.

After years of refusing to be drawn on his sexuality, Michael disclosed he was gay in 1998 after being arrested in a public toilet in Beverly Hills, California, for engaging in a lewd act.

The music video for the single that followed, Outside, featured a men’s bathroom transformed into a disco and policemen kissing.

In October 2006 he pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs, and in 2008 was cautioned for possession of class A drugs, including crack cocaine.

In September 2010, Michael received an eight-week prison sentence following an incident in which he crashed his Range Rover into a shop in north London. He admitted driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‘Magu should step aside’ – Oyebode

— 26th December 2016

  By Romanus Okoye Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Akin Oyebode has called on President Muhammed Buhari to look for an alternative credible candidate to replace the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu to restore Nigerians’ confidence on his fight against corruption. Professor Oyebode made the call while speaking on television programme in Lagos…

  • Niger: 10,173 vulnerable households receive N60 million

    — 26th December 2016

    The Federal Government has empowered 10, 173 vulnerable households in 12 local government areas in Niger with  N60 million, an official had said. Mrs Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social Protection, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna, capital of Niger, on Monday. ‎‎…

  • Fleeing Boko Haram Commander captured in Lagos

    — 26th December 2016

      A fleeing Boko Haram Commander, avoiding the wrath of the Nigerian Army after the fall of Sambisa Forest has been captured in Lagos The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai who made the revelation said the top Boko Haram terrorists was arrested  in the  Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Buratai said the terrorist,…

  • Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

    — 26th December 2016

    (By John Adams – MINNA) As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination. While some…

  • Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa

    — 26th December 2016

      From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents to the support given the armed forces by President Buhari. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the President’s unflinching support to the Military as key to…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351