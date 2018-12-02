Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerian former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condoled with the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, over the death of the country’s former President, George Bush (Snr).

The 94 year old former US leader died on Saturday.

In a letter of condolence, a copy which was made available to newsmen by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Sunday in Abeokuta, former president Obasanjo said the news of the death was received with sadness.

According to him, “President Bush’s death is a loss not only to his immediate family and to the United States of America but also to the entire world.”

He described Bush’s tenure as President as one that “marked a significant departure from the traditional relations between Africa and the United States.

“With the refocused and renewed emphasis on market reforms, political and social accountability, and stronger trade relations, his legacies have continued over the years to shape Africa’s relations with the United States.

“President Bush’s special interest in Nigeria was reflective of the special relations between our two countries.

“We join you and the American people in mourning the loss of a political giant, an astute administrator, a courageous leader, an erudite international statesman, and a great American hero.

“Though the world would miss him, his legacies would continue to inspire many to reach the highest points of their productive, political and creative abilities.

“Once again, accept our deep sympathies. May God grant his soul perfect peace and rest.” Obasanjo stated in the letter.