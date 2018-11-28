Technology has the capacity to help leap-frog national development but it takes a number of initiatives to make this a reality, especially for a country like Nigeria with so much human potentials. One of such initiative is Genesys Tech Hub by Tenece Professional Services, set up with the aim of developing software talents, as well as incubating and funding start-ups.

It is in furtherance of this objective that Genesys Tech Hub held an annual conference tagged Genesys Ignite which aims to bring together start-ups, academia, software developers, students, policy makers, tech enthusiasts in Enugu.

This year’s event had over 1,000 people in attendance from across Nigeria and abroad.

Speakers at the event included a two-time federal minister and former Director General of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Frank Nweke Jnr. who doubled as the chair of the event. The keynote address was delivered by former Corps Marshal and Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka while the CEO of Nextzon, Mac Atasie presented a paper titled how to ‘Create a Knowledge-driven Economy’.

Rapper M.I. (Jude Abaga) used his song, “One Naira”, as context for his presentation titled, ‘Collaboration: A Tool for National Development’.

The panel session on ‘human capital development and innovation was moderated by the Co-Founder of GoDo.ng, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr.

In the words of the Founder, Genesys Tech Hub, Kingsley Eze, ‘when we first conceived the idea of Genesys Ignite, we wanted to have an annual gathering that truly serves as a convergence of the ecosystem and we are happy that two years on, the impact keeps growing. Our commitment is to contribute to deepening the start-up ecosystem and we are confident of achieving this with the right support and partnerships.’ He added.

There were three categories of awards presented, beginning with two out of the 12 start-ups that made it to the final stage and pitched there ideas before a panel of judges. Two start-ups, GreenAge Technologies and Lawyer-App received $15,000 each as seed investment and both of them will be incubated at Genesys Tech Hub Enugu.