Against this worrisome background that you have just painted, how do we now achieve success in the corruption war? There is no other way to achieve success against corruption rather than transparency. Transparency must be seen from the top. A Permanent Secretary who knows that his commissioner will not come to work until 10:00a.m will not go to work not until 9:00 or 9:30a.m. A senior officer who knows all the games going on above him that he may not be party to, you cannot stop him from making his own gains. They are going to recruit people and a minister has 20 slots allotted to him to fill why, so will the Permanent Secretary not want to put two or three? And if the man happened to discover, he will ask the minister also jokingly, how did the 20 names happen to enter? And there is nothing the minister can do. So, from up, there must be a resolve for us to be honest and transparent and it must come from up. And if it comes from the bottom, it means there is going to be a revolution. You know what that means for any country. People say those who do not pave way for peaceful change, they have prepared the room for a violent one. We must imbibe transparency, honesty and national feeling in this country from the top. The other method which must be added to the former one is that you must strengthen your system. Our system must be powerful. What we are doing now, we are encouraging individual to be powerful and they use this power against the state instead of a system being powerful. If a system is powerful, it will work and be efficacious. If we have a powerful Police Force, you can't bribe anybody. The more you try to bribe, they will arrest you. So, your system must work and those who do well must be rewarded and those who do not meet the standard must be shown the way out and dealt with. In a little time, you will see everybody will sit up. Not to also mention the issue of the will power. This also goes to the issue of leadership. There is no state, if the state does not have the machinery to enforce its laws and the laws of the state cannot be enforced unless the law enforcement agencies are effective and not corrupt and if people are not to be corrupt, they must see good example flowing all the way down from up. They must see reward for being good. They must see encouragement for being good. In Nigeria more often than not, titles and national awards are given either on political ground or on the ground of friendship and compatibility. How many people who get national award can you really point to that this man has done something so remarkable, noticeable to everybody and if is not even noticeable to everybody, there is no way a man that is making impact in his own system will not be recognized within that system. And if our system is effective, it will project good people. We have a system where somebody who is not endowed is posted to be the boss over people who are more intelligent than him. You have a system where after a governor is elected, he picks his appointments from his political party. Nobody is saying you cannot pick from your political party, but let the people you pick be those who have excelled and there are records to show that they have excelled. And if our country was serious, why should we have Secretary to Government who is not a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies or has attended such other institutions or is a man who has a combination of qualifications.‎ Unless they belong to the dirty group that is the powerful group, they might not be seen. A‎ country that does not reward efforts, inputs, has no future.

Earlier, you were talking about reasons for government which is the guaranteeing of lives and property of its citizens. Recently, Col. Nyam, as result of the killings, said Buhari does not deserve re-election. Would you subscribe to such position? I am not the one to decide Buhari’s suitability or otherwise. Nigerians are watching Buhari. Some like him and some do not. Democracy is the government that is brought about by its own people. All we can say is that let our election processes be fine-tuned. Let it be seen to be effective and working well and if it is working well, it is the people who will decide their rulers.‎ Sovereignty belongs to the people. It is not mere rhetorics. This is part of what we discussed. Why do we have government? It is not government that make people, it is people that create government.‎ And overtime, in so many centuries, people have been discussing this idea of governance and the totality of it is that government exists to look after the interest of the people.‎ People submit parts of their rights so that government can be the umpire and ensure that one man’s freedom stops where the other man’s own begins.The whole concept about society is, do unto others what you will have them do to you. The society will exist to pursue our own freedom. If you allow everybody to exercise his freedom to the extent of wanting to get every desire of his, some of which is obnoxious, you will not have a society. What we will have is a brute and wicked society. This is why many political philosophers have come to zero on the need for state to have power over its people. Even the people who put them there, they are accountable to the people.‎ In Nigeria, is government accountable to the people or the people are trying to please whoever is in government. Why is the National Assembly saying the ordering of political election should be changed? I personally agreed with that idea, but before you can do it, the constitution must be changed because the constitution has given INEC power to do so. S‎ o, if anybody is going to change it, it is the INEC. National Assembly can only make their own contribution. What is the difference between Nigeria and Britain? The major difference in our system of government is that in Britain, parliament is supreme. In Nigeria and all countries that have taken to the American system of government, it is the constitution that is supreme. And if the constitution is supreme, it means the judges must be able to look at whatever the executive or the legislature do and to say that the action of the executive is within their power given by the constitution or not and whether a law passed by the National Assembly is outside their power. So, that’s why I said in this our system if we really know what we are doing, it is like the judiciary is the most powerful because they can remove the president from office or anybody that they believe is not properly elected into office, but before the judiciary can be seen as the last hope of the common man, members of the judiciary must also prove that they are reliable.‎ But you know, no branch can be better than the whole. Elections are coming in 2019, we have seen the field, political parties are regrouping either to fight against individual or some individuals. What do you make out of this re-alignment? One, there is something wrong with our electioneering law both from the constitution angle and the statute. This idea that a political party must have a particular number of persons across the country is not right. Unless you look at it from the peculiarity of our country but even so, some of our leaders in the past have, looking at the environment, said we do not need more than two or three political parties in this country just to avoid party taking religious or sectional posture. We are a complex system with different people and we are trying to form a union from a background of different people and cultures. It is difficult to say, but I think in the area of formation of different political parties, the rules are too stringent.‎ A political party can be set up to win a local government election in a state. Beyond that, they are waiting to look at other parties that are bigger to align with. There will always be alignments. There will always be choice between one group and another.‎ How did the present APC come into being? Was it not by at least five groups coming together to merge. Is there any law that is against that? And if there is no law against that, how do we fault it, 30 or 28 groups coming together to say we are one and let us work together. Provided they can have a common ideology of what government they want to run.‎ And as long as they can de-emphasize personal interest. The whole problems revolve around selfish interest. Why is APC trying to break apart now? How are you sure if five or six parties that came together about three years ago is now having problem, do you not imagine 28 groups coming together will have even greater problems? When do we have time to imbibe the right philosophy and right thinking that will be centered on the good of the people rather than the individual good? When do we learn to look that if a political system is good, everybody stands to benefit? Because there will be focus, truth and transparency.‎ And when you work under such an environment, inevitably you will be creating environment where everybody can aspire to his highest limit based on his own effort.‎ Whether you call it a merger or a gang up, this will not solve the problem. The problem of this country will be solved when at least a greater majority of Nigerians see governance as a means of serving the good of the greater society not a place where you can go and grab for yourself and for your family. Because if the system is good, everybody will be happy. When a few managed to manipulate the environment and capture so much, what belong to millions of people, one or two people will just capture them, all you have is bitterness, anger and injustice. And injustice cannot produce peace and harmony.