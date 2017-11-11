The Sun News
Latest
11th November 2017 - General Olanrewaju wants pardon
11th November 2017 - Reps’ failed coup against Buhari
11th November 2017 - Oyo’s future through collaborative efforts
11th November 2017 - Political realities in Kogi State
11th November 2017 - Why do good men marry bad women?
11th November 2017 - Willie Obiano: The making of a one term governor
11th November 2017 - A hefty document from young Nigerians to me
11th November 2017 - Why I left Ghana to start business in Nigeria
11th November 2017 - FG, Union Bank launch N10bn Agribusiness financing scheme
11th November 2017 - Jumia deepens online shopping with 80% discount
Home / Opinion / General Olanrewaju wants pardon

General Olanrewaju wants pardon

— 11th November 2017

By ERIC TENIOLA

Of all the people arrested and found guilty of General Oladipo Diya (N/671) coup plot in December 1997 under late General Sanni Abacha, only three have not been given Presidential pardon. They are Major General Adeniyi Tajudeen Olarenwaju (rtd.) (N/817), Colonel Edwin Jando(N/3400) and late Colonel O.O. Akinyode (N/5852).

If granted, the pardon will close the final chapter of the twenty year- old -saga and speed up the needed reconciliation.

On March 4 1999, in an extra ordinary gazette Number 33 of government Number 78, the then Head of State, General Abdusalami Alhaji Abubakar, GCFR, granted the following, grant of clemency.

They are Lt-Gen. D.O. Diya (N/617), Maj-Gen A.T. Olarenwaju (N/817), Maj-Gen A..K. Adisa (N/1367), Col. E. I. Jando (N/3400), Col. Y. Bako (N/5527), Lt. Col. O.O. Akinyode (N/5852)-Posthumously, Major A.A. Fadipe (N/7664), Major B.M. Mohammed (N/7962), L/Cpl Galadima Tanko (79NA/35/1725).

Others are Mr. Niran Malaolu, former Editor of the Diet Newspaper; Mr. Ojeniyi Ademola; Mr. Isaiah Adebowale; Mr. Muktar Maidabino; Mr A. A. Adebanjo and Mrs. Sola Soile.

In the same gazette, General Abubakar pardoned the following Ex Major Akinloye Akinyemi, Col. Lawan Gwadabe (N/2665), Col. O.Oloruntoba, Col. R.S. B. Bello- Fadile (N/3137), Col. R.N. Emokpae (N/3139), Col. E. I. Ndubueze (N/2705), Col. G. A. Ajayi (N/3018), Lt. Col K.H. Bulus (N/3399), Lt.Col. S.E. Oyewole (N/5413), Lt.Col. M. A. Igwe (N/2879), Lt. Col M.A. Ajayi (Rtd.), Lt.Col. R.D. Obiki (N/3396), Cdr. L.M.O. Fabiyi (NN/430), Major E.O. Obalisa (N/6111), Capt. M.A. Ibrahim (N/8815), Lt. A. Olowookere (NN/1330), Second Lieutenant R.. Emouvhe (N/9515), 63NA/196806 Sgt. Patrick Usikpeko and Mrs. Chris Anyanwu, who was later, elected a Senator from Imo state.

General Abdusalami also pardoned the following: Lt. Col. O.E. Nyong (N/5454), Lt.Col. C.P. Izourgu (N/2935), Lt. Col. V.O. Bamgbose (N/5931), Lt. Col. S.B. Mepaiyeda (N/5840), Major I.O. Edeh (N/3406), Ex-Major N.U. Okoro (N/6906), Capt. A. A. Ogunsuyi, 63NA/313099 Cpl Godspower Ogbionouvia,79NA/22520 Lcpl Joseph Onwe and Miss Quienette Lewis Allagoa.

General Abubakar, in addition, ruled that charges levelled against the following be dropped and their names be removed from the Nigeria Police list of wanted persons. They are Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), who later became National Security Adviser under President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, Lt. Col. G.A.A. Nyiam (rtd.), Chief Great Ogboru, Mr. Benson Ikpe and Mr. Anthony Awoluyi.

On April 29 2015, in a government gazette No 33 of government notice 44, President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR, gave the following Presidential pardon: Ex Major Bello Muhammed Magaji (NN/6604), Muhammed Abba Liman Biu,Shettima Muhammed Bulama, Diepreye Alamieyesiegha (former Governor of Bayelsa State), Lt.General Oladipo Diya (rtd.), Major General Abdulkareem Adisa (Post Humous) and Major Segun Fadipe (rtd).

Omitted on the list of those pardoned were General Olarenwaju, Col. Jando and Late Col. Akinyode.

General Olarenwaju, who entered the Nigerian Army in 1967 had earlier served as 2nd Field Artillery Battery, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery (During the Nigerian Civil War), Deputy Defence Adviser, Nigerian Embassy, Moscow; Commander,3rd Division Artillery,Jos; Principal Staff Officer,HQ Corps of Artillery; Directing Staff, Army Command and Staff College,Kaduna; Commandant (Colonel),Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia,Kaduna; Commandant (Brig-General), 35 Air Defence Artillery Brigade,Akure; Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Bonny Camp and Kontagora and General Officer Commanding(GOC), 3rd Armoured Division, Nigeria Army. He became a member of Nigeria’s highest military ruling body, the Provisional Military Council.

In addition, he was the Chairman of States Asset Sharing Committee and also Chairman on the Review Committee of the Report on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

I was with him at his Ikoyi residence last week during which he explained to me the difference between pardon and clemency. ”There were two sets of amnesty granted, one amnesty is ”pardon” while the other is “clemency” and yet both were allegedly committed under the same set of circumstances. This clearly runs against the then governments’ so -called policy of national reconciliation”.

General Olarenwaju explained that only President Buhari has the power to grant him Presidential pardon.

He declared: “Throughout the trial, there were no charges relating to illegal acquisition to warrant any forfeiture of “ill-gotten wealth”. Throughout the period of the court arraignment, there was no trial within trial that could warrant any accused person to defend himself or herself against corruption or misuse of government funds. Any forfeiture without a fair hearing or trial under a properly constituted legal body is ill motivated, illegal and therefore totally void off”.

“The coup trial, like that of 1995 was conceived in bad faith and executed with malice. The principles of fair hearing, fundamental human rights and choice of legal representatives were not given pride of place and respect. It was a secret trial with serious breaches of fundamental rights of the accused persons”.

“I have served my country to the best of my ability and with all that I have got. I am lucky to have been given an opportunity to serve. The pardon, which I am seeking, will let me get over the nightmare. It will also enable me to be paid my entitlements for all the years I have served in the Nigerian Army”.

General Olarenwaju said his regret was not telling General Sanni Abacha about the coup plot and that till today he believed that it was a set up. ”I have forgiven those involved including those who betrayed me. I don’t carry any hatred in my heart”.

In conclusion, he said it is important to state that the events that led to these circumstances are unfortunate and deeply regretted. There is this adage that talks about human error and forgiveness, which states “to err is human and to forgive is divine”.

email

Fabowale Yinka

[email protected]

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG, Union Bank launch N10bn Agribusiness financing scheme

— 11th November 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc on Friday launched a N10 billion agribusiness financing scheme aimed at expanding existing investments in agriculture as the Federal Government strives to diversify the economy. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NIRSAL, Mr. Aliyu…

  • Jumia deepens online shopping with 80% discount

    — 11th November 2017

    By Steve Agbota Jumia Nigeria has concluded plans to offer online shopping customers in Nigeria with up to 80 per cent discount during its 2017 Black Friday festival. The Jumia Black Friday sales, which will run between November 13 and December 13, will feature 1 million deals, a lottery giveaway that includes a brand new…

  • Buhari’s 2nd term bid will make PDP win 2019 – Adeyeye

    — 11th November 2017

    •We’re ready to welcome Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, Oni, others back Former Minister and National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that the party is preparing to receive back into its fold prominent APC leaders such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Reps…

  • Prophets predicting Nigeria’s break up are fake – Bishop Peller

    — 11th November 2017

    Nigerians have been advised to ignore recent prophecies by some clerics and seers that the nation may break up in the near future. Giving the advice in an interview with ’TUNDE THOMAS, a cleric, and General Overseer, Finger of God Ministry International, Lagos, Bishop Kayode Abiola-Peller said God revealed to him that Nigeria will not…

  • Why some APC leaders are angry with Buhari – Dr Olufunmilade

    — 11th November 2017

    •Party members now calling for ‘change the change’ Dr Femi Olufunmilade, a member of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta is a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He chaired the Buhari Survey and Strategy Committee during the 2015 presidential campaign. In this interview with IHEANACHO NWOSU, Olufunmilade explained the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share