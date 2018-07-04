General election, not elections

“…his wife and family members at the funeral mass of (for) their father, late (the late)….” (THISDAY Front Page Caption, May 19) Since it was a funeral mass, there was no point adding ‘late’ before the man’s name as fatality had been implied. “Herdsmen (Herdsmen’s) killings: Enough of condolence visits” (Source: as above) “AIG orders arrests (arrest) of 3 policemen” “Fear as kidnappers lay siege on (to) Dandume, Sadume” “Anambra street traders, hawkers risk two weeks (weeks’) jail” “We drove into Chief’s house without any incidence.” (THISDAY Back Page Pendulum, May 19) There is a clinical distinction between ‘incidence’ and ‘incident’, which applies here. From THISDAY of May 23: “Halt your second term (second-term) campaign, CAN tells Buhari” “Over 10,000 protests (protest) in Nsukka, demand end to violence” “The 12 basic demands of the Trump administration as enunciated by Secretary Pompeo on Monday was (were) proofs of American arrogance.” (Voice of The Nation EDITORIAL, May 23) “Fayemi suspends campaign to mourn late APC chieftain” (Source: as above) Ekiti Guber (Governorship): Do we mourn the living? “…tells tales of woes, lives under

bridge” (Abuja Metro, May 23) Get it right: tales of woe “Glo launches all-expenses-paid (all-expense-paid) promo” “IN appreciation and thanksgiving to God Almighty for a life of accomplishment (accomplishments) we, the members of…do hereby announce the departure to eternal glory of our patriach (sic)….” Glorious exit: why not simply ‘we, the members of…announce…’ and this: patriarch. ‘Do hereby’ is Elizabethan English used in the civil service and judiciary as part of its legalese. “Eagles (Eagles’) camp bubbles as…arrive (arrive in) Uyo” “Naval personnel kills suspected cult leader in Imo” News around the City: ‘personnel’ is a collective noun and cannot be used as extracted. So, depending on the rank of the person involved, it becomes ‘naval rating’ or ‘naval officer’— certainly not ‘personnel’. “NDLEA arrests father of 2 over (for) cannabis in Edo” From National News of May 28 comes the next headline blunder: “Campaign against drug abuse, Buhari charges Governors’ Wives (Wives’) Forum.” “That is one sure way to ensure that the malfeasance does not occur again.” This way: the malfeasance does not recur. “Pilots raise alarm (the alarm) over landing safety” “…integrity and humility to governance in Enugu State is an attestation of your sterling qualities as a visionary leader.” 3 years of giant strides: are attestations to your…. “Giant strides in urban and rural development with a (sic) limited resources….” “It is, indeed, senseless to attack the court, the sacred temple of justice (another comma) a few months before the 2019 general elections (election).”