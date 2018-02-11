The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
12th February 2018 - Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun
12th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
12th February 2018 - Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy
12th February 2018 - NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations
12th February 2018 - NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts
12th February 2018 - Air Peace burglary report unproven –NCAA
Home / Cover / National / Gen. John Shagaya dies in Plateau auto crash

Gen. John Shagaya dies in Plateau auto crash

— 11th February 2018

• Nigeria has lost one of her best fertile minds –David Mark

General John Nanzip Shagaya, a former senator, who represented Plateau South in the Sixth Senate, between 2007-2011, is dead.

Shagaya died in a car crash in Plateau State yesterday.

He was also, a former ECOMOG Peace keeping Commander, as well as former Internal Affairs minister.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident which claimed his life, occurred at about 3:30pm, on his way to his hometown, Langtang North Local Government Area of the state, along Kanke Local Government Area, from Jos, in Plateau State.

It was also gathered that Shagaya was traveling to the village, in his Prado Jeep and the car lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

His remains has been conveyed to an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the state capital.

When Daily Sun visited the family residence in Jos, only the gateman and few individuals were in the house, looked very said and uncomfortable but refused to confirm the crash. Shagaya was elected to the Senate in April 2007, on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

When the Director of Press to Governor Simon Lalong, Emmanuel Nanle was contacted for confirmation as at the time of filing this report, he said the family had not communicated to the state government on the matter, officially.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Shagaya chairman of the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS).

Although a family source declined to speak, yesterday, spokesman of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander Bisi Kazeem, and former chairman  of Langtang North Local Government, Chief Dan Dandur confirmed Shagaya’s death.

Meanwhile, former two-term Senate President, David Mark, has said Nigeria has lost one of her best fertile minds.

Reacting to Shagaya’s death, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, yesterday night, Mark said: “I am shocked. I am sad. He was my friend,  comrade and colleague.

“He was among the best and fertile minds in the ArmedForces, during our days in the Nigerian Army. 

“He believed in the sanctity of our unity. He believed in the rule of law and in a society where every citizen is free to pursue his or her legitimate ambition; in any part of the country, without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“After our retirement from the army, we reunited again, in the  Sixth Senate, in the  service to our fatherland.

“His death is a huge personal loss to me. I have lost a bosom friend,  a pathfinder and a patriot.

“Nigeria has lost one of her finest and fertile minds.

“I am however  consoled that he left his positive footprint on the sand of time.

“I am convinced that his legacy of uncommon commitment to the ideals of nationhood will endure and will  be a reference point in many years to come.  May God in His infinite mercies grant him  eternal rest. May He grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

— 12th February 2018

The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

  • NEXIM’s N1bn loan, others boost Beloxxi operations

    — 12th February 2018

    By Omodele Adigun The N1 billion credit facility from the Nigeria Export Import (NEXIM) Bank and others from six Nigerian banks as well as the $80 million raised from international market helped to finance the expansion project of Beloxxi Industry Limited commissioned last Thursday in Agbara, Ogun State. According to its Managing Director, Obi Ezeude,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share