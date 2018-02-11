Gen. John Shagaya dies in Plateau auto crash

• Nigeria has lost one of her best fertile minds –David Mark

General John Nanzip Shagaya, a former senator, who represented Plateau South in the Sixth Senate, between 2007-2011, is dead.

Shagaya died in a car crash in Plateau State yesterday.

He was also, a former ECOMOG Peace keeping Commander, as well as former Internal Affairs minister.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident which claimed his life, occurred at about 3:30pm, on his way to his hometown, Langtang North Local Government Area of the state, along Kanke Local Government Area, from Jos, in Plateau State.

It was also gathered that Shagaya was traveling to the village, in his Prado Jeep and the car lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

His remains has been conveyed to an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the state capital.

When Daily Sun visited the family residence in Jos, only the gateman and few individuals were in the house, looked very said and uncomfortable but refused to confirm the crash. Shagaya was elected to the Senate in April 2007, on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

When the Director of Press to Governor Simon Lalong, Emmanuel Nanle was contacted for confirmation as at the time of filing this report, he said the family had not communicated to the state government on the matter, officially.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Shagaya chairman of the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS).

Although a family source declined to speak, yesterday, spokesman of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander Bisi Kazeem, and former chairman of Langtang North Local Government, Chief Dan Dandur confirmed Shagaya’s death.

Meanwhile, former two-term Senate President, David Mark, has said Nigeria has lost one of her best fertile minds.

Reacting to Shagaya’s death, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, yesterday night, Mark said: “I am shocked. I am sad. He was my friend, comrade and colleague.

“He was among the best and fertile minds in the ArmedForces, during our days in the Nigerian Army.

“He believed in the sanctity of our unity. He believed in the rule of law and in a society where every citizen is free to pursue his or her legitimate ambition; in any part of the country, without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“After our retirement from the army, we reunited again, in the Sixth Senate, in the service to our fatherland.

“His death is a huge personal loss to me. I have lost a bosom friend, a pathfinder and a patriot.

“Nigeria has lost one of her finest and fertile minds.

“I am however consoled that he left his positive footprint on the sand of time.

“I am convinced that his legacy of uncommon commitment to the ideals of nationhood will endure and will be a reference point in many years to come. May God in His infinite mercies grant him eternal rest. May He grant the immediate family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”