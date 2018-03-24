Gen Danjuma accuses military of collusion with killer herdsmen

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Minister of Defense General Theophilus Danjuma has accused the Nigerian Armed forces of colluding with killer herdsmen on an ethnic cleansing agenda.

Danjuma stated this in Jalingo at the maiden convocation ceremony of Taraba State University, Jalingo, where he was presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Science Degree.

Danjuma said that the Military were providing cover for killer herdsmen unleashing terror on communities across the country.

He called on the people to rise up and defend themselves, as relying on the armed forces to defend them was suicidal.

The war veteran warned that if ethnic cleansing does not stop in Nigeria, “Somalia would become child’s play,” he said.

“The Armed Forces are not neutral. They are conniving with armed bandits that kill people. They facilitate their movement. They cover them,” the former Minister said.

“You must rise to defend yourselves from these people. If you are depending on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die one by one. I ask everyone of you to be alert and defend your country. Defend your territory, defend your states, because you have nowhere else to go.

“Ethnic cleansing must stop in Nigeria otherwise, Somalia would be child’s play,” Danjuma warned.

Sunday Sun reports that residents of Danjuma’s hometown of Takum have accused the army of brutality and extortion since the commencement of Operation Cat following attacks on communities in the area by armed herdsmen.

Danjuma said that “Taraba is a miniature Nigeria with a diverse ethnic and cultural heritage that the armed bandits are trying to bring to ruins. You must rise up to the challenge and resist that”.

Earlier, State Governor Darius Ishaku said that the University was a great blessing to the state and appreciated the founders for their dream of bringing education closer to the people and providing employment for many.

He said he would continue to support the University to position it as one of the leading institutions in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Vincent Tenebe disclosed that Five Thousand Nine Hundred candidates were graduated with various degrees, with 29 First Class graduates and a Thousand and Six graduates with Second Class Upper Division over a span of five sets.

Danjuma made a One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) donation to the University’s endowment fund.